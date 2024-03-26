













Spotify now offers video learning courses









Spotify leaves music aside to offer courses for all ages. As of now, the company is starting a trial to offer video learning courses, the beta phase is available in the United Kingdom.

The company joins forces with educational technology companies such as BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare and Thinkific to deliver video content directly to Spotify users.

UK users have video learning courses to purchase alongside their favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Spotify course content covers a wide variety of topics classified into four main categories: making music, being creative, learning business and living a healthy life.

With this, listeners have a wide variety of options to expand their knowledge. In addition, with this new stage, educational creators are also supported to reach a new audience so that they can access their learning content.

According to Spotify, approximately half of Premium subscribers participate in educational or self-help podcasts.

For this trial, users with free or Premium accounts in the UK get at least two lessons per course for free before making the decision to purchase additional lessons.

In the mobile app, UK users find course videos in the home and navigation tabs.

Once inside, they can explore the courses available in the four categories before purchasing them. Once purchased, the courses will be available on mobile and PC.

If you do it on your computer, visit the site on Official site. Of course it is not available for other countries.

Users can select the courses that interest them and, once purchased, start learning and view them on the mobile application or on PC.

