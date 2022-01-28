Spotify, Neil Young against the denier. Then he withdraws all his music

The controversy breaks out between musicians And Spotify. Open war between a legend like Neil Young and the company, the epilogue makes us understand many things. First, that times have changed a lot and according to the fact that in front of the business you do not look at anyone in the face. Because once – we read in the Corriere della Sera – if a company that distributes entertainment had to choose among an absolute rock legend famous all over the world and a former wrestler who interviews famous and non-famous people, boasting among other things that he practiced autofellatio by bending over himself thanks to stretching, the obvious choice (twentieth century) would have been in favor of the musical legend. In this case Neil Young, 76 years old, 59 years of which to create music that will remain.

Young had imposed on the app Spotify who distributes his music online – continues the Corriere – to choose between him and Joe Rogan, the former wrestler he became the highest paid interviewer in the world, author of a podcast (The Joe Rogan Experience) with 11 million followers per episode which earned him a $ 100 million contract just with Spotify. The answer: “We want all the music and audio content in the world to be available to Spotify users. From this comes a great responsibility in balancing both the safety for the listeners and the freedom for content creators. Spotify chose the No Vax And Neil Young has withdrawn all his music from the app. The company limited itself to saying: we hope you come back.

