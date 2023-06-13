The fine on the streaming music giant is $5.4 million. The lawsuit alleges that the platform did not adequately respond to requests for information about how user data is collected.

The complaint about the use of data was made by the group of Noyb activists. The lawsuit maintains that Spotify did not allow access to all the information on how it used the data of its Internet users, an action that goes against European Union regulations.

“It is a basic right of each user to obtain complete information about the data that is processed about them. However, the case took more than four years and we had to litigate with the Swedish Data Protection Authority to get a decision,” explained Stefano Rossetti, Noyb’s lawyer.

Noyb, whose acronym comes from the English expression “None of your business” (“It is not your business”, in Spanish), is an initiative of the Austrian activist Max Schrems, internationally recognized for being successful in his lawsuits against digital platforms or large corporations. of technology, most famously when he knocked down the previous agreement for the automatic transfer of personal data of European citizens to the United States.

The current lawsuit against Spotify was filed in Austria in January 2019 and then the legal process was brought to the Swedish authorities, since Spotify is headquartered in the Nordic country.

In Sweden, the regulatory authorities claimed that, under the European GDPR data protection regulation, which states that “users have the right to know what data a company has about them”, Spotify did not specify what use it gives. to the data and how it exploits it for your benefit.

“Many times the explanations provided by the platform must even be available not only in English, but also in the language of the person requesting them”said Karin Ekström, one of the jurists responsible for the investigation.

Spotify performance

The company, with stock market responsibility in New York, said last April that it exceeded 500 million monthly active users, of which 210 million correspond to people subscribed to the platform.

However, at the beginning of this month, the company announced a cut of at least 200 people from its workforce, that is, the equivalent of 2% of its total workforce.

“With these changes, we accelerate the next chapter for podcasts on Spotify with strong podcast and discovery habits for users, thriving monetization, and audience growth for creatorsand a valuable, high-margin business for Spotify,” said Sahar Elhabashi, Vice President and Head of Podcast Business.

