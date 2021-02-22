BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The music streaming market leader Spotify is expanding its podcast offensive with twelve new titles in German. For the first time, this includes a daily news format: “FOMO – What did I miss today?” should summarize important events in around five minutes at 5 p.m. on weekdays. The podcast should “provide a younger target group – in the end our Spotify core target group – with daily news”, said Spotify manager Saruul Krause-Jentsch. “It can range from internet, entertainment, celebrity or pop culture to politics.”

Together with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Spotify produces the daily podcast “An This Day”, which looks back a decade. Tommi Schmitt from the popular “Mischtes Hack” podcast brings out a parody format. “Podcasts – The Podcast” pokes fun at the German-speaking competition. The new additions also include three knowledge podcasts, including “Generally Educated” with cartoonist Ralph Ruthe. “We are very satisfied with the development that podcasts are taking in Germany,” said Krause-Jentsch.

With the new announcements, Spotify has 43 original German-language podcasts, five of which are exclusively available on the platform. So far, eight podcasts have been discontinued. One goal of Spotify is to establish the meanwhile six daily German-language podcasts in the routines of users.

Internationally, Spotify announced on Monday a cooperation with the comic book publisher DC, starting with a Batman podcast.

Founder and boss Daniel Ek wants to use the leading position in music streaming to make Spotify the number one in audio content of all kinds. To do this, he also invests heavily in podcasts. So far, even the titles that are exclusively available from Spotify are free. But they are another platform for advertising in addition to the free version of the music offer.

The calculation is also that with the use of podcasts more people take out a music subscription. According to the latest information, around a quarter of the world’s 345 million users on Spotify also access podcasts./so/DP/fba