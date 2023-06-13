from the newsroomi

06/12/2023 – 4:06 pm

Spotify presented a novelty for subscribers who forget to download content on their cell phones to listen in offline mode. The playlist called “Seu Mix Offline” is already available to some subscribers and will basically bring together all the songs recently played by users and that remained in the cell phone’s memory, even if they were not downloaded to the device.

The news was announced by the CEO of the platform Daniel Ek. “We’re testing a new feature called ‘Your Offline Mix’ – a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online,” he tweeted.

How to trigger the news

The functionality is not yet available to all subscribers, but it is possible to check if you have already received the news. Just put your cell phone in airplane mode, without access to the mobile network or Wi-Fi, and enter the app. The shortcut to the playlist should appear right on the home screen.























