One of the most frequent claims that Spotify receives –both from listeners and from the musicians themselves- is that the songs, instead of being compressed in an audio format that facilitates their transmission, are in what is known as lossless audio or lossless compression.

This Monday, in an international event attended by figures such as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, it was announced that this year it will begin to offer, for its paid subscribers, HiFi service: hi-fi music.

This means that “fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite songs,” said their spokesmen.

During the Stream On event, the company’s spokespersons pointed out that “high-quality music streaming has always been one of the most requested features by users.”

Billie Eilish and her producer Finneas, during the presentation of Spotify’s new hi-fi system.

To get an idea of ​​the change, the maximum quality that is usually used in an MP3 is the 320 kbps, while the lossless with better quality can reach 1,411 kbps identical to those of a CD at 44.1 kHz and 16 bits.

During the presentation, singer Billie Eilish spoke of her fanaticism for listening to the music at full volume and how she and her regular collaborator Finneas produce their songs with the high fidelity and multiple details, something to which the new Spotify format will adapt especially well.

“High-quality audio means more information, there are things you won’t hear if you don’t have a good sound system. It’s very important just because we make music that we want to be heard the way it was made,” Eilish said.

With this new proposal, Spotify will join a trend that has already been made by platforms of its competition such as Amazon and Tidal, which offers high-quality audio since its inception, at a higher price than the rest of its subscription services.

And although Amazon Music came after Tidal, it also has its offer in high quality since September 2019, when it announced its commitment to this “lossless music” with Amazon Music HD.

“Every time someone really takes the time to sit down with our music and listen to it in a very high quality way is very exciting because I know they are listening to everything that we intended,” notes record producer FINNEAS, who is also a singer and actor. .

In addition, the company itself, according to an advance on this occasion, is working on a system that will allow listening to music through compatible speakers. without using our mobile device or computer.

“Ubiquity is at the core of everything we do at Spotify, and we are working with some of the largest speaker manufacturers in the world to make Spotify HiFi accessible to as many fans as possible through Spotify Connect.”

The price is not known for now, but it will only be available in certain markets, including Argentina, so global availability is out of the question at this time.

A curious fact is that Apple Music still does not have a service of these characteristics, especially after having launched powerful speakers such as the HomePod or the AirPods Max, one of the most expensive home headphones on the market.

SL