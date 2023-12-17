Spotify officially liquidated the company in the Russian Federation 9 years after the creation of the legal entity

The only legal entity of the streaming music service Spotify in Russia stopped working nine years after its creation, writes about this TASS.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the company was liquidated on December 14. Limited Liability Company (LLC) “Spotify” was registered in Russia on January 13, 2014. On February 6, 2023, the service sent an application for liquidation. The Swedish music service stopped working in Russia on April 11, 2022.

Earlier it became known that Spotify would lay off 17 percent of its staff due to rising costs of capital and a “sharp slowdown in economic growth.” The head of the company, Daniel Ek, acknowledged that for many “a reduction of this size will seem surprisingly large” and thanked his colleagues for their dedication, calling the decision difficult.