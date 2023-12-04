CEO Daniel Ek announces the cutting of over a thousand jobs, motivating it as necessary to address the company’s financial situation.
Despite Daniel Ek’s positive announcement on 32 million eurosthe CEO himself communicated that the company is now facing a phase of slowing economic growth and an increase in capital costs.
This situation has made it imperative for the company to take measures aimed at reducing operating costs.
Spotify has planned a staff cut that will affect around 1,500 employees.
This reduction represents 17% of the company’s 9,000 global employees, of which 4,300 are located in the United States.
Daniel Ek clarified that this decision was taken with the aim of addressing the current challenges arising from the economic and financial context in a timely and meaningful manner.
Directives from above
In an official communication, Daniel EK explained that, after examining possible smaller reductions in the years 2024 and 2025, the discrepancy between financial targets and current operating costs made a considerable reduction in expenses necessary as the most suitable solution to achieve the objectives pre-established.
In a 1,000-word letter sent to staff, Ek further outlined the future vision of Spotifyunderlining the importance of the company constantly maintaining an ingenious approach in operational processes, innovation and management of challenges.
He also highlighted how dynamism is not a simple option, but an essential condition.
Similar to other tech companies, Spotify has experienced growth during the pandemic, with staff growth nearly doubling over the past three years, outpacing 8,000 workers thanks to hiring and acquisitions.
Ek assured that severance pay, payment for unused vacation time and healthcare will be provided during the transition period.
Changes of seats
Despite the positive results achieved in the third quarter, the decision to reduce staff was identified as a crucial move to shape a more robust and efficient entity for the future.
This streamlining is designed to allow Spotify to reinvest proceeds more strategically within its operating scope.
Spotify, which despite the recent agreements that emerged with Google reported a loss of 462 million euros in the first nine months of the year, is currently engaged in the delicate operation of balancing investments aimed at growing sectors, such as the thriving advertising business, with the need to achieve constant profitability.
A particular focus was reserved for the development of audiobook platformrecently launched for subscribers in the United States.
Outlining future prospects, Ek predicted that 2024 will represent a significant chapter for Spotify, helping to further consolidate the platform, orienting it more towards tangible results.
At the beginning of the year, the company announced the decision to lay off approximately 600 employees, corresponding to 6% of its total staff.
Subsequently, in June, additional plans were announced to reduce a further 200 positions, or 2% of the workforce.
These cuts also resulted in significant changes at the executive level, with key former Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff, a key player in Spotify’s expansion into podcasting, leaving the company.
The reorganization carried out saw the assignment of responsibilities to Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, both co-presidents.
