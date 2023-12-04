CEO Daniel Ek announces the cutting of over a thousand jobs, motivating it as necessary to address the company’s financial situation.

Despite Daniel Ek’s positive announcement on 32 million eurosthe CEO himself communicated that the company is now facing a phase of slowing economic growth and an increase in capital costs. This situation has made it imperative for the company to take measures aimed at reducing operating costs.

Spotify has planned a staff cut that will affect around 1,500 employees. This reduction represents 17% of the company’s 9,000 global employees, of which 4,300 are located in the United States.

Daniel Ek clarified that this decision was taken with the aim of addressing the current challenges arising from the economic and financial context in a timely and meaningful manner.

Directives from above The company experienced adverse conditions in the first two quarters of 2024 In an official communication, Daniel EK explained that, after examining possible smaller reductions in the years 2024 and 2025, the discrepancy between financial targets and current operating costs made a considerable reduction in expenses necessary as the most suitable solution to achieve the objectives pre-established. In a 1,000-word letter sent to staff, Ek further outlined the future vision of Spotifyunderlining the importance of the company constantly maintaining an ingenious approach in operational processes, innovation and management of challenges.

He also highlighted how dynamism is not a simple option, but an essential condition. Similar to other tech companies, Spotify has experienced growth during the pandemic, with staff growth nearly doubling over the past three years, outpacing 8,000 workers thanks to hiring and acquisitions. Ek assured that severance pay, payment for unused vacation time and healthcare will be provided during the transition period.