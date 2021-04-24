Stockholm (AFP)

The founder of the online music platform Spotify, the Swede, Daniel Eck, expressed his interest in buying Arsenal, while the club fans expressed their anger at the failed participation of its American owner Stan Kronke in the launch of the separatist Super League in the European Champions League.

“I encouraged Arsenal as a child, as far as I can remember,” the billionaire Eck wrote on Twitter on Friday evening. “If KSE” Kronke Company “wants to sell the club, I will be happy to run.”

Arsenal was one of six English women who participated in the launch of the Super League last Sunday, before quickly withdrawing from it two days later due to strong objections from its fans.

About two thousand Arsenal fans protested against Kronke before the Arsenal match with Everton “0-1” on Friday, while some banners described him as a vampire and the devil.

Kronke, who is 73, first bought a stake in Arsenal in 2007, but the North London club then failed in terms of results, especially in the domestic league, achieving four titles in the Cup, and has not played the Champions League since 2017.

The “Gunners”, led by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, are currently ranked ninth in the English Premier League, 9 points ahead of fourth, the last to qualify for the Champions League.