We have been talking about it for so long that it has become a kind of slogan. Spotify’s high fidelity versionannounced in 2021, since then it has disappeared from all plans. Now, however, the time could have come to launch a “Music Pro” plan for the application, which would also include other functions and opportunities for users, with the aim of tempting them to pay several more dollars. Among them, the possibility of remixing songs and buying early tickets for certain concerts.

To be confirmed (a report Bloomberg He talks about a launch by 2025) would be more for both Spotify’s offer and for the entire music market in streaming. In fact, the Swedish platform has been adding more and more content over the years, focusing on the sound dimension (Podcastsaudiobooks) and in the social (with an interface of vertical displacement microvideos), but it has It is a bit behind in the purely musical aspect. Its main competitors (Apple Music, Amazon Music and others) already offer a selected and higher quality experience.

The (complicated) history of streaming hi-fi

For a long time, the Digital listening quality has been considered an audiophile issue Or, otherwise, for the “connoisseurs.” The comfort of streaming (Easy and continuous access to an infinite catalog of music at a reasonable price) has been the key to its success.

Until 2021at least. That year, during an event, Spotify announced the arrival for the end of the year of the high definition versionthat is, a quality comparable to that of the CDs and greater than the codifications MP3. However, he was surpassed by Apple Music, who launched his “Space Audio” that same year, integrating a higher audio quality for free in the standard plan. In this way, Apple Music positioned itself as the reference platform for quality listening, along with competitors such as Tidal and Qobuz.

Apple has also adopted an aggressive strategy: it pays greater percentages to those who upload music in Dolby Atmos and has made the space audio a strong point of its headphones, perfectly integrated into its ecosystem. Spotify Hi-Fi, therefore, has disappeared from the radar: why charge more for something that its competitors offer free? Periodically rumors arose, always with the same basic idea: To launch a new quality plan, in addition to high fidelity, something else had to be offered. Spotify has never found a solution. Until now?

What does Music Pro mean?

According to Bloombergthe solution would be a “Pro” subscription, which would include very different elements. On the one hand, high fidelity, with the platform still negotiating the necessary rights with the record rights. On the other, Priority access for the sale of concert tickets: The value of this will depend on the details, and if it is limited to small or medium events, it could have a limited impact. If, on the contrary, it includes great events, the offer could be much more attractive. Inputs for concerts, in fact, not only have an economic value, but also symbolic for fans, and looking for them can be one of the most frustrating experiences.

Curious, finally, is the idea of ​​allowing Remeze songs directly in the application. An operation that is already possible on Tiktok associating a song to a video, but that here could look more like an authentic Deejay Edit. However, also in this case Spotify can be late: Tidal already offers an extension for DJ that gives access to a catalog of Stems (Isolated tracks from a song), designed for professional use. Apple Music, meanwhile, has introduced a karaoke function that allows you to eliminate the voice of a song to sing about it: little more than a game, but included in the standard plan.

The other platforms offers

The question is precisely this: Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and Qobuz already offer high resolution in their standard plans. The only big platform that lacks it is YouTube Music, the version Premium of YouTube. However, these platforms can be left behind in other non -musical content. Apple, for example, keeps Podcasts strictly separated into a dedicated application and has even launched a specific application for classical music, an area that other platforms of streaming They almost completely ignore.

In summary, The war between platforms for our attention (and our portfolios) continue. If we return to high fidelity, hopefully at least benefit our ears.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.