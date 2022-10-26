Mexico City.- It is not a good time to be a music lover, because this week it was announced that Spotify plans to increase the rates of its premium subscription memberships in 2023.

Subscribers could face this cost hike at some unspecified point in 2023, according to Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The streaming audio service yesterday beat Wall Street estimates for revenue and subscriber growth in the third quarter.

The number of monthly active users rose to 456 million in the third quarter, an increase of 23 million users in three months that exceeded Spotify’s own and analysts’ forecasts of 448.6 million.

The company estimated that it would reach 479 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter, which represents an addition of 23 million in the last three months of the year. It predicted that it will add 7 million premium subscribers, bringing the total number to 202 million.

If business is looking good, then why raise prices? The main reason is the increase in inflation in the United States, Europe and in other regions of the globe derived from factors such as the post-pandemic period and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In its quarterly report, Spotify said tough economic conditions led to slower-than-expected ad growth.

The company said third-quarter margins were lower than it expected, blaming “some weakness in advertising,” currency fluctuations and retroactive royalty payments to songwriters and music publishers.

Shares of Spotify lost 7 percent on the stock market as margins came under pressure from slowing ad growth.

Spotify did not immediately clarify if this eventual increase in cost would be in all the regions in which it has a presence, although Ek clarified that the price increase would start in the US market.

Apple already took the bite

Apple, unlike Spotify, has already raised the prices of its Apple TV+ and Apple One platforms, a subscription with which you get various or all of the company’s premium services, in Mexico.

The apple company increased its prices in the country, which were as follows:

-AppleTV+

The monthly plan went from costing 69 pesos to 99 pesos.

-Single Apple One

The monthly plan increased from 165 pesos to 199 pesos.

-Apple One Family

The monthly plan was raised from 229 pesos to 275 pesos.

-Apple One premium

The monthly plan had an increase of 395 pesos per month to 449 pesos.

The Apple Music plan had its increase from 99 pesos to 115 pesos last April.