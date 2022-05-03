Spotify, the well-known music streaming giant, has announced its enter the metaverse with a digital island within the game Roblox

. On Spotify Island, users will be able to create music, relax in virtual environments and have access to exclusive intangible merchandise. The design of the island is reminiscent of the features of the app in all respects, with many green environments and the most famous icons that can be found on the app. As for the items that can be obtained on the digital island, Spotify has announced that they will be exclusive and will give artists the opportunity to interact with fans and also to earn, although it has not revealed the percentages intended for musicians. The company also announced that it has filled Spotify Island with Easter eggs, and that it will be possible create your own music thanks to a space created by Soundtrap, the online recording platform that was purchased by the Swedish multinational in 2017. The first experience on Spotify Island will arrive in a few weeks: K-Park will be a space dedicated to Korean pop and will see the collaboration of artists such as Stray Kids and Sunmi. The merchandise of the latter is already on sale, with that of the Stray Kids arriving in the next few days.