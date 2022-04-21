Spotify, the popular music streaming service, has expanded the ability to make video podcasts and upload them to the platform for everyone. If previously only a few selected users had received this feature in preview, now all creators from USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand will be able to publish their videos for free. To do this, you can use Spotify’s official editing software, Anchor. The subscription service that allows hosts to monetize their content will also be available for video podcasts just like audio, and more revenue options will be added in the coming months. Spotify also provides detailed analysis on ratings and traffic generated, and it will be possible too build video versions of already made podcasts. Surveys and Q&A are also included to increase audience engagement. All video podcasts can also be listened to only, and you can exit the app while watching for background listening.