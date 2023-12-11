Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 11/12/2023 – 3:27

Spotify's chief financial officer will leave the music streaming giant in the coming months, the company said – just three days after revealing plans to lay off 17% of its workforce in the third round of job cuts this year.

Paul Vogel — who joined Spotify in 2016 as head of investor relations and was tapped for the CFO role in 2020 — “will leave the company on March 31, 2024,” Spotify said in a press release.

In a statement, CEO Daniel Ek said Spotify has begun the search for a new CFO. Meanwhile, Ben Kung, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will assume additional responsibilities.

“Spotify has embarked on an evolution over the past two years to align our spending with market expectations while financing the significant growth opportunities we continue to identify,” Ek said in a statement.

“I talked to Paul a lot about the need to carefully balance these two goals. Over time, we came to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences,” he added.

Vogel's imminent departure caps a terrible week at the streaming giant, which announced in a blog post on Monday that it would issue pink slips to 17% of its roughly 9,000 employees.

Ek said in a company-wide email that Spotify was taking “substantial steps to resize our costs” following its mass hiring following the COVID years when the federal funds benchmark rate hovered around 3%.

In 2022, the Federal Reserve implemented an aggressive tightening regime that raised interest rates to their current 22-year high of between 5.25% and 5.5% – a blow to the finances of consumers and businesses, including Spotify. .

Spotify's latest job cuts are expected to impact around 1,500 jobs, and laid-off employees will receive “approximately five months of severance pay,” accrued and unused paid time off, and health insurance during the layoff period, according to Ek.

“Being lean is not just an option, but a necessity,” Spotify's 40-year-old billionaire boss added in the 1,000-word note shared earlier this week.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company became leaner throughout 2023, starting the year with a 6% workforce reduction that said goodbye to 600 employees, including the company's director of content and advertising business. company, Dawn Ostroff.

At the time, Ek sent a similar email to employees, notifying them that the company was spending too much money and struggling to control costs despite taking “considerable effort” to do so.

Spotify then laid off 2% of staff, equivalent to around 200 positions, in June following the highly publicized failure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's podcasting.

The streaming giant reportedly paid the Duchess of Sussex more than $18 million for her “Archetypes” podcast, which launched last summer, although its struggle to gain a top spot on the Spotify charts has led to the company laying off a significant number. of employees due to error in judgment.

Markle's multimillion-dollar payout was part of a larger $1 billion bet on podcasting that saw top podcasters Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper and Emma Chamberlain bring in significant windfalls as Spotify had to lay off behind-the-scenes employees in an effort to accommodate your investment.

However, Rogan is rumored to be taking his popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast — which draws around 11 million listeners per episode — to a rival platform when his exclusive licensing deal with Spotify expires next year.

Spotify reportedly paid Rogan $200 million in 2020 as part of their deal, but could be forced to shell out more to keep the lucrative podcast host.

Rogan has a variety of options, including creating a media company that would distribute the podcast as well as produce other content that would appeal to his fan base, said analysts, who believe Rogan is in charge.

Another option might be to join forces with Rogan's good friend Elon Musk, the Tesla mogul who smoked weed on Rogan's podcast and got in trouble for it.

Meanwhile, Spotify has struggled to turn a profit. In an apparent move to that end, it implemented a $1 price increase in its plans for the US in July. Its premium single tier now starts at $10.99, duo at $14.99, family at $16.99, and student plan at $5.99.

It's also expanding into audiobooks and is expected to include access to book recordings in its rumored $20-per-month “Supremium” tier.

According to renowned blogger Chris Messina, Spotify is expected to launch its most expensive monthly subscription option in the coming months, giving listeners access to a “sound capsule” personalized for each user, as well as “24-bit lossless audio.” – also known as “high fidelity” or “HiFi”.

Users who subscribe to the Supremium tier will also have the option to listen to 30 hours of audiobooks per month, as well as the ability to sort their library by mood, activity, and genre.

The more expensive subscription option is a clear move to correct Spotify's profits after it reported a $503 million loss in the first nine months of this year.

Last year, during Spotify's first investor day since going public, Ek announced ambitious growth goals, including that he wants the company to be profitable by 2024 and that he wants to generate $100 billion in revenue by 2030.

Spotify, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, rose more than 1% to $195.82 in premarket trading Friday.