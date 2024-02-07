Spotify is the well-known music listening service that has been the preferred choice of many users for years. Thanks to an overall acceptable free plan and a subscription that is affordable even for those who don't have large sums of money, the service has managed to be loved. Today we want to talk to you about an important milestone!

Spotify: exceeded 600 million users

Lately we often talk to you about layoffs, and also Spotify was no exception, sending home more than 1000 employees. Despite this however, the company It has an active of 602 million users, that is 28 million more compared to 2022. This is a milestone that exceeds the most optimistic expectations of the company itself (of approximately one million users) and which leads the company to dare even more for this 2024 as we can see in the official forecasts:

MAU: 618 million (+16 million)

618 million (+16 million) subscribers: 239 million (+3 million)

239 million (+3 million) revenues: 3.6 billion euros

3.6 billion euros operating income: 180 million

If you are instead curious to know how the users are distributed within the service, we can satisfy you by leaving youthe data disclosed:

monthly active users (MAU): 602 million

602 million subscribers: 236 million 1 million more than expected +10 million compared to Q4 2022 +31 million new subscribers in one year

236 million US audiobooks: +200,000

+200,000 revenues: 3.7 billion euros

It is clear that the key to obtaining greater revenues is to focus on a greater number of subscribers. We'll see!