Spotify claims that Apple is the one who is disrupting the technology that allows users to increase the volume of their Spotify-connected speaker using the iPhone’s physical buttons. There is a workaround for now, but it’s very annoying.

It should be noted that the change only affects Spotify Connect, a feature that allows users to use their phone to control Spotify on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi speakers, consoles, smart TVs, computers and other devices.

It will no longer be so easy to raise or lower the volume of Spotify on iPhone

iPhone users now have to use an in-app slider to turn their speaker volume up or down. Spotify says this change will go into effect on September 3, but some users are already experiencing it.

When you press the physical volume control on your iPhone, Spotify will display a notification that says Do you want to change the volume? Now you will need to tap on the notification and use the volume slider that appears in the app.

On the other hand, if the app is already open, Spotify will automatically show the slider if users press the volume button.

The company blames Apple, claiming that the company does not give it access to the same technology that allows Apple Music to be played on third-party devices. It should be noted that the Sonos app is also suffering from the same problem.

We have made requests to Apple to introduce a solution similar to the one they offer to users on HomePod and Apple TV for developers of apps that control non-Apple media devices. Apple has told us that they require apps to integrate with Home Pod in order to access the technology that controls volume on iPhones.

He also claims that Apple restricts interoperability, unlike companies like Google and Samsung. He adds that this could be a violation of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, so he calls on “digital gatekeepers” like Apple to open their platforms to third-party services.

