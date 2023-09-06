NEW YORK — Spotify spent more than $1 billion to build a podcasting empire. He struck flashy deals with Kim Kardashian, the Obamas, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He paid $286 million for a pair of podcast studios and spent $250,000 and more per episode on exclusive shows to attract new listeners.

The bet has not paid off.

Most of its programs are not profitable, according to people familiar with the matter, and the company has recently cut staff and programming to stem its losses. The company, which has struggled to report consistent profits, lost 527 million euros, equivalent to about $565 million, in the six months ending in June, on 6.2 billion euros in revenue.

No one in the business is making a lot of money from podcasts, but Spotify, which has spent far more on the medium than its rivals, has more to lose than most. Spotify’s competitors, including Amazon, Apple and Google, tech giants with their own audio streaming services, have other, more profitable businesses.

US podcast revenue is anticipated to hit $2.3 billion this year, up 25% from 2022, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, an industry group, and is expected to more than double for by 2025. That represents a small slice of the $200 billion digital advertising market.

Spotify bucked its way to the top of an industry that turned out to be less lucrative than it seemed when it began its podcast quest in 2018.

“In hindsight, the size of the bet versus the size of the market seems irrational,” Evan Shapiro, a media consultant and producer, said of Spotify’s podcast investment. “They ran out of track.”

The podcast listenership is growing, but the deluge of shows on various streaming platforms makes it hard to score new hits. Facing competition across genres and formats, Spotify found that exclusive podcasts generally don’t drive subscribers away from rivals. The company’s podcast costs increased by 29 million euros in the first half of this year.

The company, which had 220 million paying subscribers to its premium service in June, said it has more than 100 million listeners to podcasts on its platform, 10 times more than in 2019. Spotify said it is poised to make its podcast business profitable by 2024.

Under pressure from investors to meet that profit target, the company in June laid off 200 employees, 2% of its workforce, and cut shows to focus on a more limited group of original and exclusive content. He dropped his Parcast and Gimlet brands, consolidating his original work into a unit called Spotify Studios. In July, Spotify raised the price of core subscriptions by $1 to $10.99 per month.

Spotify has begun to share more of the risk with its talent. The company recently agreed to pay comedian Trevor Noah $4 million in a deal that allows the company to raise revenue from the podcast to cover its investment, according to people familiar with the matter. After that, both parties share the profit.

Daniel Ek, its chief executive, has said he wants Spotify to be the world’s largest audio company, spanning audiobooks, education, sports and news. Podcasts are just the first step toward Spotify’s goal of evolving from a music streaming company to an audio giant, generating $100 billion in revenue by 2030. Spotify reported €11.7 billion in revenue in the 2022.

While the company likely overpaid for some content, Ek said, the investments helped Spotify achieve its goal of becoming the leading podcast platform. The company anticipates podcast advertising revenue to grow 30% this year, ahead of Spotify’s overall revenue growth, executives have told staff in recent months.

“We’ve been very focused on finding shows that build really loyal audiences and also attract advertisers,” said Sahar Elhabashi, head of Spotify’s podcast business. “Now we have a very strong portfolio that does that.”

By casting as wide a net as possible, Spotify now hopes to grab enough listeners and sell enough ads to make its billion-dollar bet pay off.

press play

Spotify, which started in 2006 as a music streaming service, believed podcasts could attract more listeners from radio, then a $14 billion advertising market, and help pave a path to profitability.

Spotify signed exclusive deals with some of the biggest names in podcasting, including Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper. After acquiring Gimlet, he decided to close a profitable unit in the podcast studio—which created custom content for businesses—and focus on creating fiction and nonfiction broadcasts. Creative talent was asked to deliver ambitious stories without worrying about the cost of their shows.

At the time, Gimlet’s shows cost between $75,000 and $250,000 per episode, including talent fees; Parcast shows cost between $5,000 and $20,000 per episode, people familiar with the matter said.

Former chief content officer Dawn Ostroff signed celebrities to expensive podcasting deals — $20 million or more each for the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, and for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — with mixed results. The Obama production company, which has made five podcasts on Spotify, signed a new deal with Amazon’s Audible last year.

Markle’s only podcast, “Archetypes,” made its debut in August 2022 at the top of Spotify’s podcast charts, but failed to maintain a large audience and was not renewed for a second season.

Some company directives seemed contradictory. Spotify’s decision to keep many of its original shows exclusive to the platform limited the number of listeners. At the same time, the company was looking for higher advertising revenue, which required larger audiences.

Investors last year said they wanted the company to start making money, and Ek told executives to look for ways to cut costs.

Editing of the original article of THE WALL STREET JOURNAL