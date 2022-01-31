New York.- The Spotify application announced this Sunday that will include a notice in all its contents where it talks about covid-19, in response to criticism received by the broadcast of the program “The Joe Rogan Experience”, and which is accused of promoting conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and encouraging not to get vaccinated.

“We are working to add a content notice to any episode of a podcast that includes a discussion about covid-19,” said the executive director of the music platform and pre-recorded programs, Daniel Ek, in a statement that also details that will publish the company’s dissemination standards.

The notice ensures Spotify will direct listeners to a “covid-19 hub”, a resource that provides easy data-driven data access, up-to-date information shared by scientists, clinicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.”

The controversy around Spotify focuses on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, considered to be the most popular podcast in the United States.

The show, offered exclusively on this platform after Spotify signed Rogan for $100 million in 2020, has been repeatedly criticized for promoting coronavirus conspiracy theories and encouraging non-vaccination.

A letter signed by 270 American doctors and scientists warned Spotify a few weeks ago that it was allowing the dissemination of messages that damage public confidence in scientific research and health recommendations.

“There has been a lot of conversation about information about covid-19 on Spotify. We have listened to the criticism and are implementing changes to help combat misinformation,” Ek wrote on Twitter, acknowledging that, despite having rules for the production of content, They have not been “transparent” when they could be known by everyone.

The last to criticize Spotify have been Prince Harry of England and his wife Meghan Markle who expressed their concern to the company about misinformation about covid-19 on the platform, although they assured that they are still willing to continue working with her, explained today a spokesperson for his foundation, Archewell.

The statement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced that they will withdraw their music from Spotify as a protest against the broadcast of the popular Joe Rogan podcast.

The executive director of the platform also today insisted on Spotify’s commitment to fighting misinformation as well as education on issues related to covid-19.

“We launched various educational resources and campaigns to raise awareness and developed and promoted a global COVID-19 information hub,” Spotify’s chief executive officer said in the statement.