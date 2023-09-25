Mexico City.- What would Michael Barbaro, from the New York Times podcast The Daily, sound like in Spanish? Perhaps to know this it is not necessary for the presenter to learn the language, since artificial intelligence will be able to translate his voice. At least that’s what the new innovation presented by Spotify is about.

The music streaming platform announced that it is testing voice translation technology that will allow people to listen to their favorite English-speaking podcasters in their native language.

“We are excited to introduce the podcast voice translation pilot, an innovative AI-powered feature that translates podcasts into other languages, all in the podcaster’s voice,” Spotify said in a blog post.

The core of the translation function lies in Whisper, OpenAI’s voice transcription tool, which transcribes English and translates other languages ​​into this language.

What Spotify will do with this feature goes further. The tool will translate a podcast into another language and play it in a synthesized version using the podcaster’s voice. That is, it will clone his voice and then reproduce it in another language.

“This innovation is capable of adapting the speaker’s speaking style in its translation, allowing for a more authentic listening experience,” said the Swedish company.

“A podcast episode originally recorded in English can now be available in other languages ​​while maintaining the distinctive characteristics of the speaker’s speech,” he added.

Select episodes and new content from shows hosted by podcasters Dax Shepard, Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, Bill Simmons and Steven Bartlett will be dubbed into Spanish, French and German, according to Spotify. However, he did not specify what episodes they will be or when the new ones will arrive.

The package of episodes translated into Spanish will be released first, while the French and German versions will premiere later. Nor were exact dates given for the release of these contents.

Spotify reported that voice-translated episodes from creators will be available worldwide for Premium and non-subscription users.

The company said it plans to include other shows in the future, such as The Ringer’s The Rewatchables and Trevor Noah’s new original podcast launching in late 2023.