Earlier this year, Spotify was the first audio streaming brand to secure a presence on Roblox, the online persistent universe. Thus was born Spotify Island on Roblox, the otherworldly digital destination for audio where fans and artists from around the world can access the metaverse. To mark the end of the year, Spotify brought its roundup of the most listened to music by users, Wrapped, on Roblox. To celebrate Wrapped and the artists who have accompanied us throughout 2022, Spotify Island has transformed with missions, games and merchandise entirely inspired by Wrapped. Once landed on the island, players will be immersed in the Roblox WonderWrapped experience and will also have the opportunity to take photos with 12 artists who fully embody the spirit of Wrapped with their music, including Bizarrap, Black Sherif , Calvin Harris, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, NewJeans, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo. Spotify has also shared the charts of the most played songs on consoles.

Most streamed artists on consoles in the world

Juice WRLD Bad bunny Young Boy Never Broke Again Drake XXXTENTACION G pole Lil Baby Eminem The Weeknd Kanye West

Artists most listened to on consoles in Italy:

Ebbasta sphere thasup Lazza Shiva Paky Baby Gang Rhove Rondodasosa Chief Plaza Geolier

Most played songs on consoles in the world

Arcane, Imagine Dragons, JID, League of Legends – Enemy (feat. JID) – from the series Arcane League of Legends Glass Animals – Heat Waves Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X – INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) Sleepy Hallow – 2055 BoyWithUke – Toxic Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI – STAY (feat. Justin Bieber) XXXTENTACION – Hope Polo G – RAPSTAR Yeat – Money so big DVRST – Close Eyes

Most played songs on consoles in Italy