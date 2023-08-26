Service competes with Apple Music, but depends on the virtual store, which requires payment for using the system

Spotify and Mercado Livre asked for changes in the content of the project that regulates digital markets (PL 2768/22), under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies. The matter was debated on Thursday (24.Aug.2023) in a public hearing of the Economic Development Commission.

Spotify’s government relations consultant, Luizio Felipe Rocha, says that good regulation can prevent situations like the one experienced by the company, which, according to him, is a victim of abuse by mobile devices that dominate the market.

Spotify competes with Apple Music but depends on Apple’s own online store, which requires certain apps to pay a 30% fee for using its app selling system.

Apple Music, for its part, does not pay the fee. Neither does Uber, which is not Apple’s competitor. But, no streaming of music, according to the representative of Spotify, Apple gives advantage to its own services. Invited, Apple declined to attend the public hearing.

Spotify’s representative considers that using companies’ revenue as a criterion for taxation in the new legislation can be “inequitable“.

He says basing fees on platform revenues could end up exempting companies like Google and Apple because of their business models. None of these dominant mobile platforms, he said, have directly attributable revenues.

“Apple does not license or separately sell its iOS operating system. It is monetized through the accompanying iPhones. Google is monetized through advertising revenue made possible by data collected by Google on your mobile devices“, he explained.

level of competition

In the opinion of the director of Enhanced Marketplace at Mercado Livre, Adriana Cardinali, Brazil should not import regulatory models from other countries.

She agrees that criteria such as billing and number of subscribers can mask operations in the sector.

“Mercado Livre believes that this criterion is based on an inadequate regulatory technique because this type of limit, related to the size of the platform alone, does not measure the level of effective competition in the markets.”

According to Cardinali, this technique has a risk of regulating competitive markets. “Which, in economics, we understand is the equivalent of administering medicine to a healthy person“.

economic defense

Economic defense in Brazil is carried out by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The agency’s deputy economist, Ricardo Medeiros, said that there are difficulties in the council in having access to data that allow inspection. He defended the approval of a project (PLP 523/18) which is on the Finance and Taxation Commission and which would give Cade access to the Federal Revenue databases.

“In Brazil, for example, there is a notion that data from electronic invoices should only be used for analyzing tax violations. That is, tax evasion, tax evasion, but this data is not used or shared for cartel analysis, concentration acts, for simulation models“, he lamented.

Today, according to him, Cade has to pay Serpro to obtain data that belongs to the public service.

The rapporteur for PL 2768/22, deputy Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS), presided over the 3rd public hearing that discussed the regulation of the sector.

“We understand the importance of digital markets in the local economy and it is essential that the Chamber of Deputies promote an in-depth debate. Later we will also hold a seminar to include other players“, he informed.

Ortiz’s intention is to elaborate a text that guarantees competitiveness, promotion of competition, to foment innovation, economic growth and the rights of consumers and entrepreneurs.

With information from Chamber Agency.