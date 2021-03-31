LinkedIn announced the creation of a new social audio tool within a new creator mode in its application similar to the audio rooms of Club House which will begin testing soon, while Spotify follows the voice chat strategy.

Music app is developing standalone audio app Live which will be available in the coming months and will be an extension of the Locker Room of their newly acquired Betty Labs.

And that is precisely the key: Live.

The creation of tools similar to Clubhouse by both companies follows the analogous actions of Twitter, which already allows audio rooms in its Spaces; and the social audio functionalities of Facebook, Instagram and Telegram that are currently under development.

Slack’s CEO also assured a former TechCrunch editor, Josh Constine, that they are working on their adapted version of Clubhouse.

LinkedIn will launch a beta of a network audio tool “soon”, a LinkedIn spokeswoman, Suzi Owens, told TechCrunch. Is about a social experience around audio that will allow creators to connect with their communities.

Clubhouse is a voice chat application that works with rooms: at Clarín we test it and share our experience.

Clubhouse: the new social network based on audio messages

The service will be integrated into its own application in creator mode, a system that the company announced yesterday whereby user can convert their profile on a content creation page as an influencer.

On the other hand, the new Spotify service is planned for “next months”, as reported by the music streaming and podcast company on its news blog, and is an independent application. This comes after the purchase of Betty Labs, responsible for Locker Room, a live audio app focused on sports.

Now, Spotify will redesign and modernize this application (which, meanwhile, will continue to be available in the App Store) for Android and iOS, and will expand its functionalities to music, cultural programs, and will introduce interactive tools “that allow creators to connect with their audience in real time.”

For Spotify, this system can be complemented by its other on-demand services such as music and podcasts. LinkedIn, on the other hand, ensures that its creation is motivated by members and creatives, that They have been asking for new ways to communicate on the platform.

Likewise, LinkedIn asserts that its new tool differs from other similar applications because it will be connected to the professional profile of users, and not just with a social profile.

On the other hand, the director of Research and Development of Spotify, Gustav Söderström, reported in The Verge that Spotify will test monetization tools in its service through the possibility of organizing audio chats that include payments.

Spotify, with new design and functions

Spotify also wants its similar Clubhouse app. AFP photo

The application updated the design of its web player for browsers and its desktop version on Thursday, and introduced new functions, including the possibility of downloading music to listen to it offline, available to users. Premium.

Spotify updated the design of its mobile application earlier this week, and now it is the turn of its desktop application and the version of the service for web browsers, such as the company confirmed in a statement.

The platform highlighted that its new design stands out for being cleaner and have more controls, providing “more intuitive access to users’ preferred content.”

In this way, the search engine is now on the left side of the navigation page, the desktop of each user includes their favorite artists and songs, and, finally, the radio station of a song or artist can be played by clicking in the “…” function of the menu.

This update allows users to more easily create their playlists and have more control over them.

Now, you can include descriptions, upload images, order existing songs, and even, add new content thanks to the new embedded search bar.

Spotify users will also be able to edit the play queue and view recently played songs on the desktop app.

In addition, they will have new options to order their library through a new drop-down menu in the upper right corner.

