The Spoticar service created by Stellantis for the second-hand market is enriched from today with an exclusive marketplace, Spoticar Trade. Dedicated to the industry professionals, This new platform aims to radically change the experience of B2B customers when searching for and purchasing used cars.

A choice of 9 different brands

Thanks to privileged access to a stock of used vehicles from 9 brands (Alfa Romeo, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Abarth, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat and Opel), automotive business customers in 8 European countries (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria) will see their work made easier by establishing a privileged partnership with all Stellantis brands.

A sea of ​​benefits…

The advantages are not few. Theheterogeneity of the car offerincluding electric and hybrid vehicles from Stellantis, will allow B2B customers to respond to new mobility needs, accessing a vast portfolio of models and technologies. There is also a vast range of services, such as financing and transport solutions that allow the delivery of one to one hundred vehicles and cars reconditioned by the manufacturer, ready for delivery. Finally, there are various purchasing methods: fixed price (click and buy procedure), auctions, reverse auctions, sale of lots. In this way, all commercial structures will find the type of purchase that best suits them.

With the creation of this marketplace, By 2025, Stellantis aims to sell 400,000 used vehicles to business customers in Europe.