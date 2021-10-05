Stellantis enters the second-hand market by force by launching Spoticar, the new European brand of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA that deals with second-hand vehicles. The evolution of this market segment also surprised Stellantis itself, which therefore decided to create a dedicated website and a network of specialized dealers. All the used cars and commercial vehicles offered by Spoticar benefit from exclusive guarantees, with a commercial and professional assistance network that extends over the entire territory.

In an official note, Stellantis makes it known that the duration of the Spoticar warranty provides coverage on vehicles with seniority up to 10 years: the coverage also concerns mileage, without restrictions related to mileage, with the new brand that will be responsible for certifying the mileage of each individual vehicle after having subjected the car to as many as 100 control points, including safety, mechanical components, bodywork and emissions standards. Furthermore, no maintenance costs are expected within the first 15,000 kilometers. The roadside assistance, included in the guarantee, which provides a free replacement vehicle in the event of a breakdown, return home and possible hotel stay. With the formula “satisfied or refunded“, Then, Spoticar offers the possibility to replace the used car purchased, within 10 working days following delivery.

It is a formula that gives additional security in the purchase, with the latter being able to be made both online and physically at a dealership. In both cases, it is possible to buy the vehicle in installments, with various forms of financing, from zero interest up to mini-installment products or deferred installments up to 90 days. “The term ‘used’ is probably limiting, in relation to a trend that crosses all of Europe and which gives new value to the purchase motivation and the experience of owning a car – explains Stellantis – Especially since the new virtues ofcircular economy explicitly recommend the reuse of existing products, to contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle and to reduce waste ”.