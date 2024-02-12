Stellantis' electrification process also focuses on the used market. This is confirmed by the initiative “Spoticar Electric Days” launched precisely by Spoticar, the brand that deals with second-hand cars of the Italian-French group: this promotion, which will be valid until the end of the current month, is dedicated to those who purchase a 100% electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle choosing from a list of models selected and guaranteed by the Spoticar network.

Home charging

The main advantage of the promotion is having home top-up included in the instalment easyWallbox Free2move eSolutions: it is offered if customers choose to take out a loan with the Trust&Go formula of Stellantis Financial Services, and can operate plug-and-play with a simple Schuko socket up to 2.3 kW. Not only with a professional installation to enhance charging, Stellantis says, the easyWallbox operates up to 7.4 kW.

Extended warranty

However, the meticulousness of the checks carried out by Spoticar specialists regarding the condition of the car does not change. All plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles are in fact subjected to a specific check-up, which goes up to 85 checkpoints. As for the warranty, these same vehicles are eligible for vehicle coverage that can reach 24 months. Added to this is 24/7 roadside assistance throughout Europe, and the optional Premium Warranty, which guarantees zero maintenance costs for 12 months or in the first 15,000 kilometers from purchase.

Towards electrification

The new initiative Spoticar Electric Days it will be available at the Spoticar network points of sale and on the company's official website. “With the new initiative in February, the brand intends to change the vision of customers and public opinion towards 100% electric or plug-in hybrid second-hand vehicles – we read in a note issued by Spoticar itself – whose purchase represents a conscious choice that allows citizens to optimize their expenses and reduce the impact on the environment, benefiting from the reassuring guarantees provided by Spoticar dealers”.