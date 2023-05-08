The Spoticar Days promotional campaign, launched by the brand specializing in used vehicles of the Stellantis group, kicked off in May. The promotion offers a 1,000 euro discount to interested customers, on a range of selected vehicles. The range of cars available can be viewed at Spoticar points of sale or directly online in a dedicated section of the portal.

Spoticar cars and brands

Thanks to belonging to the Stellantis group which brings together the Abarth, Fiat, Citroën, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands, the Spoticar network is also able to offer a wide choice of hybrid and electric cars of all brands, with a high level of services and guarantees. In Italy, Spoticar differentiates itself on the market in being a brand with a marked phigital nature, thanks to its online showcase with around 13,000 vehicles, including cars and commercial vehicles, and the presence of over 200 dealerships throughout the country (of which it is expected further growth in 2023).

Certified used

Spoticar dealers certify the mileage of every single vehicle, after submitting it to up to 100 checkpoints: safety, mechanical components, bodywork and emissions standards. It is also possible to carry out test drives before delivery. With the ‘satisfied or refunded’ formula, the brand also offers the possibility of reimbursing or replacing the used car purchased, within 10 working days following delivery, after appropriate checks on the condition of the car. The verification work is so meticulous that the guarantee issued can go up to 48 months.

Spoticar’s goals

With this new perspective, Spoticar intends to change the view of customers and public opinion towards used cars: buying a second-hand car is a conscious choice that allows citizens to optimize their expenses and reduce the impact on the environment, benefiting from the reassuring guarantees provided by Spoticar dealers.