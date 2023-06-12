Estadão Contenti

The dollar on the spot market opened this Monday, 12th, with an upward bias, it has already fallen and has recently resumed a positive sign, amidst demand from importers after accumulated losses against the real of 1.54% last week and of 3.88% in June. Abroad, the US currency retreats against other rivals, such as the euro, pound and yen, and operates without a single direction in relation to emerging currencies linked to commodities, with investors betting on the chance of a break in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed , the US central bank) on Wednesday, and another 25 basis point hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Interest rates increase the return of premiums in the fixed income market, after further cuts in projections for the IPCA in the Focus bulletin, renewed signs of a slowdown in inflation in Brazil and progress in tax reform in the Chamber. According to operators, the local context favors the chance of Selic cuts starting in August.

At Focus, the median for the IPCA closed in 2023 fell from 5.69% to 5.42%; that of 2024 went from 4.12% to 4.04%; that of 2025 ranged from 4.00% to 3.90%; and that of 2026 dropped from 4.00% to 3.88%.

Among other inflation indices, the IGP-M retreated 1.95% in the first preview of June, after falling 1.13% in the same reading of May. The IPC-Fipe increased by 0.11% in the first four weeks of June, after advancing by 0.20% in May. The IPC-S, from the FGV, presented zero variation in the first reading of this month, after having closed with an increase of 0.08% in the previous month.

On tax reform, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), coordinator of the proposal’s working group in the Chamber, in an interview with Free Channelshown on Sunday by Band, considered that the text is finally ready to be voted on.

Still on the radar are President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a meeting with ministers and government leaders in Congress, and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who gives a lecture at an event promoted by the Institute for Retail Development (IDV), in São Paulo (3:30 pm).

At 9:41 am, the spot dollar had an upward bias of 0.03%, at R$ 4.8777. At its lowest, it fell to R$4.8687 (-0.16%) and at its highest it rose to R$4.8897 (+0.27%). The July dollar fell 0.12%, to R$ 4.8985.
























