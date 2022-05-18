SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar had discreet fluctuations in the first trades on Wednesday, with an upward bias, but remained well below 5 reais a day after registering the biggest drop in almost nine months.

Investors were monitoring the less risky day in international financial markets, following a rally in stocks and other markets that helped lift sentiment and sent the dollar crashing around the world.

At 9:05 am (GMT), the spot dollar advanced 0.18%, at 4.9519 reais on sale.

On B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.25% at 4.9720 reais.

The spot dollar ended Tuesday with a strong drop of 2.14%, at 4.9428 reais on sale – the biggest drop since August 24, 2021 (-2.25%). The closing level was the lowest since the last day 4 (4.9020 reais).

(By Jose de Castro)