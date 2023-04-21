By Fabricio Heleno de Castro

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – After the strong rise the day before, with investors reacting negatively to the text of the new fiscal framework, the dollar closed down on Thursday, with the session driven by some profit-taking and the negative bias of the north currency -americana during the afternoon abroad.

The dollar has been retreating for most of the day, with some investors selling currency on the futures market to take part of the profits after Wednesday’s 2.20% rise.

Abroad, the US currency was also falling in the afternoon against currencies such as the Mexican peso, the Chilean peso and the Australian dollar.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.0598 reais on sale, down 0.52%. In the week, the US currency accumulated a high of 2.92%.

On the B3, at 5:07 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.38%, at 5.0635 reais.