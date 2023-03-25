SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – After the strong advance of the day before, amid tensions between the Lula government and the Central Bank, the spot dollar ended Friday lower against the real, with market participants taking advantage of higher quotations to internalize resources and adjust positions, while abroad the US currency rose amid the turbulence brought by Deutsche Bank.

With the collapse of the shares of the German bank, pressured by the high cost of insuring against the default of its bonds, the expectation was that the dollar would go through another high session this Friday, with investors in search of safety.

This happened at the beginning of the day, but exporters took advantage of the spot dollar above 5.30 reais to sell currency, which put prices down. In addition, investors who were long (positioned at the dollar’s high) in the futures market took the opportunity to make profits, which also weighed on quotations.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.2503 reais on sale, down 0.75%.

On the B3, at 5:12 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.91%, at 5.2580 reais.

At 9:43 am, the spot dollar marked the highest price of the session, of 5.3426 reais (+1%), amid the global stress with Deutsche Bank, but then the prices began to fall until around 11:30 am the currency was already oscillating into negative territory.

“We had a positive flow with the dollar at 5.30 reais, there was a lot of export sales, both in cash (cash currency) and in the future. As it sells, the dollar slows down”, said Jefferson Rugik, director of Correparti Corretora. “The day actually started out nervous, with the dollar on the rise, but against the flow there are no arguments,” he added.

Other professionals interviewed by Reuters pointed out that, with the sharp rise in the dollar on Thursday, amidst the Lula government’s criticism of BC president Roberto Campos Neto, it was natural for there to be a price adjustment this Friday.

Throughout the day, the dollar also lost some strength abroad in relation to some currencies of commodity exporting countries, which reinforced the bearish bias for the US currency in Brazil.

At 17:12 (Brasília time), the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – rose 0.49%, to 103.100.

In the morning, the Central Bank sold all 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts, offered in the rollover of May maturities.

