Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 18:17

The last trading session of the week was one of stability for the dollar in comparison with the real, with the currency oscillating between losses and gains throughout the day, but ending the session practically unchanged, given the lack of news and indicators capable of solving the doubts of the market regarding the trajectory of American interest rates and the Brazilian fiscal scenario.

“In a week that is somewhat empty of economic data, the market remains indecisive,” said Leandro Petrokas, Research director and partner at Quantzed.

In the spot market, the dollar ended the session down 0.02%, at R$4.9828, while in the futures market, the dollar contract for October was up 0.08%, at R$5.0012. Over the week, the American currency accumulated gains against the real – 0.86% in the spot market and 0.68% in the futures (partial).

For much of the session, the dollar’s movement against the real was at odds with the currency’s behavior in relation to emerging currencies or those linked to commodities. Abroad, the currency spent almost all of Friday falling, in a movement attributed to profit taking after the strong gains accumulated in recent weeks. However, as the end of the session approached, the dollar gained strength abroad and recovered its losses, following the reversal of the movement in Treasury interest rates, which fell at the beginning of the day and then began to rise.

This inversion is related to investors’ doubts regarding what the next decisions of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, should be, with the climate of uncertainty gaining more space in investors’ minds before the release of numbers on the country’s inflation. , on Wednesday (13) and given the increase in oil prices to the highest level in 10 months.

The real, however, stood out in the foreign exchange market today for having maintained a narrower margin of oscillation than that of its peers in relation to the dollar – it did not stray far from stability throughout the entire session. Both the proximity of the holiday, which reduced trading volume, and the market’s caution in choosing a direction, given the domestic backdrop, contributed to this.

In Brazil, the uncertainty surrounding the adjustment in public accounts – which gained a new element given the news that the government is evaluating an administrative reform proposal to cut spending – limits risk appetite and dollar losses.

Until then, the fiscal adjustment plan was essentially based on measures that increased revenue, but were considered costly for the government in terms of political capital and incapable of leading to the promised zero primary deficit in 2024.

“The inspector ended up weighing in a little. My reading is that there is really a lack of concrete plans from the Executive in relation to the slightly more robust fiscal system. Everything seems to still be in the realm of ideas,” said Petrokas.

On the other hand, the fear that inflation could gain strength with the rise in oil prices – and consequently in fuel prices, depending on the transfer made by Petrobras – prevents the dollar from gaining much more strength, as the acceleration rising prices could make the fall in interest rates slower here.