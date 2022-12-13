SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar returned practically all of its losses against the real this Tuesday and closed close to stability, despite the good mood externally, after president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed PT’s Aloizio Mercadante as the new president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

The US currency in sight closed with a negative variation of 0.04%, at 5.3098 reais on sale, far from the lowest level of the day, when it retreated 1.31%, at 5.2427 reais.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)