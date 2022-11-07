SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar jumped more than 2% against the real on Monday, amid fears about the configuration of the future economic team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), whose extra spending plans ceiling for 2023 have investors worried.

The spot US currency closed up 2.39%, at 5.1733 reais on sale, the highest daily percentage appreciation since October 24 (+2.94%) and the highest closing level since October 28 ( 5.3023), trading session that preceded the second round of elections.

The real had, by far, the worst performance among a basket of global currencies in this session.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)