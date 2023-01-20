By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar advanced against the real for the third consecutive session this Friday, accumulating an increase of about 2% in the week, as financial agents still echoed recent statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the economy , while, abroad, the US currency retreated against most currencies.

The spot dollar rose 0.68%, to 5.2086 reais on sale, the highest closing level since January 9 (5.2594). The US currency had its first week of highs against the real in 2023, with gains of 1.98%.

“The market sees Lula’s speeches with some aversion, they cause instability,” Douglas Ferreira, director of the exchange desk and foreign investor at Planner Corretora, told Reuters.

Among Lula’s statements that generated a negative reaction in local assets in recent days are indications of changes in the minimum wage and the Income Tax, with a potential impact on public accounts, and criticism of the current inflation target and the independence of the Central Bank (BC ), themes dear to financial agents.

On the BC’s autonomy, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said the day before that there is “no predisposition” of the government to make any changes in the relationship with the autarchy. Roberto Campos Neto, BC president, relativized Lula’s criticisms, but reinforced his defense of the body’s autonomy and pledged to stay in office until the end of his term.

“Despite all this noise, we maintain the hypothesis that the BC will remain with formal autonomy. Furthermore, discomfort with the inflation target suggests that Lula is more likely to tolerate higher levels of inflation,” the Citi team wrote in a report this Friday.

Abroad, the dollar alternated with some stability and a slight decline against a basket of strong currencies, reversing earlier gains — which contributed to a reduction in the advance against the real during the trading session, which reached more than 1%.

The US currency was falling against most emerging currencies.

Investors were attentive to new statements by members of the Federal Reserve (Fed), since there is expectation in the market of a reduction in the pace of interest rate hikes at the institution’s next monetary policy meeting. There is, however, some uncertainty among financial agents about what the level of the rate will be at the end of the cycle of increases.

In recent weeks, operators have been mentioning an inflow of funds into Brazil, given the country’s interest rate differential in relation to the United States and the prospect of a reduction in the pace of monetary tightening by the Fed.

Ferreira, from Planner, however, also drew attention to the relaxation of restrictive measures against Covid-19 in China at the beginning of the year, with a positive effect on the flow of resources to the Asian country, which may be helping in the recent rise of the dollar against the real.