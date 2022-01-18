SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose again on Tuesday, gaining strength throughout the afternoon after a morning of decline, as external pressure was highlighted by fears about the speed of monetary tightening in the United States.

In Brazil, strikes by government employees in protests over salary increases were also on the radar, with threats of more pressure on public spending.

The spot dollar closed up 0.61%, at 5.5608 reais on sale. The quotation fluctuated from a fall of 0.40%, to 5.5052 reais, still in the morning, and an increase of 1.03%, to 5.584 reais, in the afternoon.

(By Jose de Castro)

The post Spot Dollar closes up 0.61%, at R$5.5608 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Spot #dollar #closes #R55608 #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO