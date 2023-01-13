SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar closed close to zero to zero against the real this Friday, while financial agents are still evaluating the package of economic measures announced by the government and echoing expectations of a lower rise in US interest rates. American.

The spot dollar rose 0.14% to R$5.1074 on sale. At the low of the session, it dropped 0.44% (5.0781) and at the high it rose 1.09% (5.1560).

The currency has accumulated its second straight week of decline, of 2.46%.

(By Andre Romani)