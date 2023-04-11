SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – On the return of the Easter holiday, the dollar closed the day higher against the real in Brazil, in line with the rest of the world, where the US currency also sustained gains after the release, last Friday , of data in the area of ​​jobs in the United States.

On Friday, a holiday in several markets around the world, the US employment report showed the creation of 236,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector last month. Economists polled by Reuters had projected 239,000 job openings in March.

The market saw an increase in the chances of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) raising its interest rate by 0.25 percentage point, to hold back inflation. In reaction, the Dollar sustained gains against several currencies around the world.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.0659 reais on sale, up 0.15%.

On the B3, at 5:22 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract rose 0.24%, to 5.0830 reais.

At the beginning of trading, the dollar reached, at 9:10 am, the lowest trading price of 5.0377 reais (-0.41%), but quickly turned into positive territory. At 10:22 am, it marked the high of the day, of 5.0910 reais (+0.65%), with the market adjusting positions with a focus on Friday’s US employment data.

Behind the movement is the reading that, with strong employment data, increased the chances of the Fed raising interest rates again, which gives strength to the dollar.

The upward movement of the US currency, however, was moderate, amid continuing concerns about the health of the global banking system.

In Brazil, the most recent movement in the dollar futures market – the most liquid and which also serves as a reference for trading in the spot market – left little room for greater gains.

From March 27 to April 3, foreign investors had reduced their long position (betting on the dollar’s rise) from USD 45.5 billion to USD 38.4 billion, according to data from Commcor DTVM. That is, the long position fell by 7.1 billion dollars. The numbers take into account dollar futures contracts, mini contracts, currency coupons and swaps.

“Since the turn of the month, we have had a lot of dismantling of long positions on B3. These people who dismantled may have a weaker dollar reading here”, commented Cleber Alessie Machado, manager of the Financial Derivatives desk at Commcor DTVM.

At the end of the afternoon, the dollar remained high against a basket of currencies abroad.

At 5:22 pm (Brasília time), the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – rose 0.51%, to 102.540.

This Monday morning, the Central Bank sold all 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts offered in the rollover of May maturities.

(By Fabrício de Castro)