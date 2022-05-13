by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar closed down sharply on Friday and moved away from 5.10 reais, as investors took profits after a week of great instability in global markets. The Brazilian currency had the best performance in the world in this session.

The dollar’s decline was such that not only did its weekly gains zero, but also led the price to accumulate a slight decline in the period, which, thus, ends a sequence of three weeks of appreciation.

The spot dollar fell 1.65% this Friday, at 5.0578 reais, after varying between 5.1503 reais (+0.15%) and 5.0462 reais (-1.87%). The closing level is the lowest since the last day 5 (5.0166 reais).

For the week, the dollar ended up falling 0.31% – until Thursday it was up 1.36%. In May, it reduced gains to 2.31% and still retreats 9.25% year-to-date.

B3 data show that, in the month, local funds and foreign investors have been acting on the dollar buying end, while financial companies (such as banks) are the counterparty.

“The market performed well today, it was a profit taking with the news of partial reopening in China (of the lockdowns against Covid-19) and the speeches of Powell”, said Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora. “I still see the rate of 5.20 reais as a more central point, which attracts the dollar. You can’t put your hand in the fire because of the improvement today, ”he pondered.

The market revolved throughout the week around the risks of a stronger tightening of US monetary policy and also the effects on production chains from new business closures in the world’s second largest economy to contain outbreaks of coronavirus.

Rising global inflation – in the US the highest in 40 years and in the euro zone at a record level – is closely associated with impacts arising from the breakdown in supply chains caused by the lockdowns in global economies initiated in 2020 to contain the pandemic.

Rumors that China, amid weak data, could ease monetary policy also contributed to the correction in the prices of risky assets in the world, a movement that spread to the domestic foreign exchange market. To this were added speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, reiterating interest rate hikes of 0.50 percentage points – signaling, therefore, that the pace of monetary restriction will not be intensified, as traders fear.

Once again a rally on Wall Street – the Nasdaq index jumped 3.8% – helped to improve the mood of the market in Brazil. A measure of US investor “fear” plummeted more than 8% on a day of strong dollar decline here.

In an indication of how closely dollar prices and the climate in the New York stock market have been, the one-month correlation between the dollar/real exchange rate and the VIX volatility index has reached its highest level since July 2016, of 0.82. The number is positive since if the VIX goes up, the dollar tends to rise as well. The closer to +1, the more positively correlated are the prices of two assets.

The real ended the week with the second best performance in a list that also includes the currencies of Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, Peru and Colombia. The Peruvian sol led gains, rising 0.8%, while the Turkish lira was at the other end, down more than 3%.

