SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The spot dollar closed Wednesday in Brazil at a low against the real, in line with the rest of the world, where the currencies of commodity exporting countries were favored by the positive activity data released by China.

The drop in the dollar interrupted a sequence of three consecutive sessions of gains against the real, despite the fact that the financial market remains cautious with the Brazilian news. The developments of the partial return of federal taxation on fuels, which will be accompanied by the collection of taxes on oil exports for four months, are on investors’ radar.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.1914 reais, down 0.66%.

On the B3, at 5:07 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.87%, at 5.2265 reais.

The drop in the dollar in Brazil followed the trend observed abroad.

At 5:07 pm (Brasília time), the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – fell 0.49%, at 104.470.

(By Fabrício de Castro)