SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – On a day marked by investor dispute over the formation of the end-of-quarter Ptax, the spot dollar closed lower for the sixth consecutive session against the real, still reflecting the perception that Brazil is a good destination for investments due to higher interest rates.

Until the beginning of the afternoon, the dispute for the Ptax between long (investors positioned on the high dollar) and sold (positioned on the low) set the tone of business, increasing the volatility.

With the Ptax set, the US currency remained in negative territory until the end of the day, maintaining its most recent trend against the real.

The spot dollar closed the day quoted at 5.0698 reais on sale, down 0.55%. In the last six sessions, the US currency accumulated a low of 4.16%.

This Friday’s Ptax –which will serve as a reference for the settlement of futures contracts in early April– was quoted at R$5.0804 in the sale.

On the B3, at 5:05 pm (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.34%, at 5.0805 reais.

(By Fabrício de Castro)