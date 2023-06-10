We are looking for a sporty youngtimer sedan on petrol for a BMW driver.

In the Netherlands we often complain to our dear government. After all, the motorist is always in the corner where the financial blows fall. Think of items such as high excise duties, high motor vehicle tax and purchase taxes (BPM). But every now and then they also meet us a little. And no, not only thanks to an excellent road network. No, we are now enjoying the discount on excise duty for a few more days and then there is also the youngtimer scheme.

Maarten would like to take advantage of that. Maarten currently has a BMW 320i of the E90 generation and he likes it so much that the car will remain. That car goes from business to private. Now he is looking for a new youngtimer. Preferably with good seats, heated seats and an acceptable radio. If possible, an original car (no tuning). In terms of power, it certainly does not have to be a race car, but the 320i (170 hp) is a bit of the lower limit. In terms of kilometers, nothing more than 175,000 km. Of course Maarten wants to be able to handle it for a while with his new car.

In short, can we help him a little? But of course you can, Maarten!

You can read the wishes and requirements for a sporty youngtimer sedan below:

Current car: BMW 320i (E90) Buy or lease: Buy Business or private: Young timer Budget: +/- €10,000 Annual mileage: 15,000 Fuel preference Petrol Reason to buy another car Family expansion, second car needed Family composition: Woman (also a car enthusiast!) Preferences: German, English and Italian No go brands: French and Asian

Volkswagen Passat 3.2 V6 4Motion Sportline (B6)

€9,900

2005

165,000 km

What is it?

You wanted German, so can we recommend a BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The BMW is again a 3 Series E90. A 325i is exactly what you’re looking for. But if you look a little outside the box, you can find more. Initially we thought of the bloody fast Opel Vectra OPC, but we couldn’t find it. So we came across this Passat! The nice thing is that no one sees that you have something special, while this Volkswagen is. In fact, it’s a Golf R32 engine in a Passat, complete with DSG transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Not that the car is particularly modern, but in this company the Passat betrays its age the least.

How does such a Passat 3.2 V6 drive?

Better than you think! The Volkswagen Passat of this generation (B6) is a good all-rounder and with the V6 it has something special. The engine sounds like an art, something that you can make sound even better with a few small modifications. The performance is fine, the consumption is a bit disappointing. It is certainly not a sporty touring car racer for the public road, but a capable fast car with interesting engine hum.

VW costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.23

Fuel costs: €269

Weight: 1,635 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €85

Insurance: €75

Costs per month: € 429

Maintenance forecast

The VR6 is considerably more reliable than the TSI engines, although with the TSIs that can really differ per engine code. Nevertheless, these are complex cars with a special powertrain. It is especially important that everything is always kept neatly. Some VR6s are very luxuriously equipped, check whether everything works, because some parts are expensive to replace. If the optional ACC unit has given up the ghost, it will cost 2 grand to replace.

Depreciation forecast

The Passat R36 is currently on the rise. And of course, the R36 is a big car to see, but these cars are not that fundamentally different. A Volkswagen with VR6 engine will always represent a value. Even if it’s just because a handy Harry wants to spoon it into a Scirocco. But a big thirsty saloon is never really a quick trade, although the VWscene is greater than that of some of the cars below.

Alfa Romeo 159 1.750 TBI Distinctive (939A)

€ 9,000 (private, NL)

2009

175,000 km

What is it?

If you are looking for an Italian sports sedan, there is only one choice: the Alfa Romeo 159. It is still a very beautiful car to see. Both from the front and from the back (and from the side too, by the way). People sometimes jokingly say that the 159 is an Opel and that is just not right, because the ‘Premium’ platform was intended for Alfa Romeo, Holden and a few more cars, but in the end only the 159 got this base. Speaking of base, the engines are basically from General Motors, except for this 1.7T. You just have to wait a while before it is a youngtimer, the 1.7 only came on the market a little later.

How does such a 159 drive?

Not as sporty as you think, in that sense it is not the most obvious sporty youngtimer sedan. The undersigned has had one and it is more of a nice and tight Volvo than a frisky Italian. With a few modifications you can make it a great handling car, but it never becomes light-footed. As for the engine, it’s tricky. The 1.8 is the most reliable, but slow. You should actually look for a 1.7T, but most do not (yet) fall into the youngtimer scheme. The 3.2 V6 was reviled at the time (because no Busso), but is now quite a cool engine.

Cost Alpha:

Consumption: 1 in 9.62

Fuel costs: €258

Weight: 1,405 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €69

Insurance: €50

Costs per month: € 377

Maintenance forecast

Grab your wallet already! The Alfa Romeo 159 does have a few issues that you should pay attention to. With petrol engines, the chain comes into play regularly (tensioners). The M32 manual transmission shifts fine when it does well, but it always breaks down. Now that has mostly been addressed over the past 15 years. What you have to watch out for is rust. The subframe rusts quickly. The solution is to weld and then remove the motor plate underneath. Pay particular attention to the sills, because they also rot and are very difficult to obtain.

Depreciation forecast Alfa 159

The chaff is being separated from the chaff at this time. So if you have a very nice one with few kilometers in the good version, then you’re in the right place. Good 1,750 TBIs in Ti trim are already getting seriously pricey (although those copies have been on sale for a long time at those high prices). These are very specific cars, so try to find the version that the enthusiasts like best.

Jaguar X-Type 3.0 V6 Sport

€ 9,800 (private)

2007

115,000 km

What is it?

You think British is a good idea: great, so do we! You can go in various directions. The Rover 75 and the sportier MG ZT are great, but are starting to age seriously. Particularly because the brand no longer exists, parts can be difficult. That is why we opt for the Jaguar X-Type. With some patience you can find a facelift version in the budget, but there is a good chance that you will have to import from Germany, because the flush is thin here.

How does such an X-Type drive?

People will say ‘that’s just a Mondeo’, but what’s wrong with that? It means the X-Type drives better than an Audi A4 of the same age. In this case we choose the 3.0 V6 in Sport version, simply because it is the most fun. By today’s standards, the car is not very fast, but the V6 is a nice sounding engine and as a 3.0 liter it also has quite a bit of punch. The four-wheel drive system does not really need it, but in the winter it is quite useful. The X-Type has a pleasant steering (hydraulic!) and sporty handling without it becoming comfortable. Exactly what you expect from a sporty youngtimer sedan, actually.

Jaguar costs:

Consumption: 1 to 8.18

Fuel costs: €303

Weight: 1,555 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €69

Insurance: €70

Cost per month: 442

Maintenance forecast

A recurring phenomenon: these are becoming old cars. This can go on for a while with proper maintenance, but always keep an eye out. Pay attention to the transfer box for the AWD system, it sometimes leaks. Furthermore, rust is a thing with FMC cars from this time. Cars that have been outside for 15 years differ from cars that have been inside for 15 years.

Depreciation forecast

These are fairly obscure cars with a limited fan base. It is important to start as well as possible, so a 3.0 Sport with not too many kilometers and good maintenance. It can be found for 10 grand. That is ‘the one to have’ and a nice alternative to the obligatory 330i. You will always get a few thousand for that if you get along properly. This isn’t a high point in Jaguar’s history, so don’t expect any E-Type-esque price increases.

YOLO: Audi S4 4.2

€ 9,950 (German trader)

2004

131,450 km

What is it?

The ultimate sporty youngtimer sedan for this money! Of course you must have something to write off at the company if you are going to drive a youngtimer. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw that the Audi S4 has slipped to 10 grand. The Audi S4 is the top model of the A4 B6 series. The most special is of course the 4.2 liter V8 with 344 hp. These are obviously very fast cars. Thanks to the quattro four-wheel drive system, it also loses it.

How does such an Audi S4 drive?

Like a block of concrete with a kilo of coke in the nose. Build quality is still impressive (build quality is not the same as reliability). Of course, the V8 dominates the entire experience. The engine sounds quite discreet when you drive normally, but can certainly make a throat when you accelerate. It is not an ordinary sound like an AMG, but sounds very ‘expensive’. In terms of steering, however, it is an Audi and it has a V8 hanging in front of the front axle. Suspension, damping and balance are top notch. It is a ‘nice’ package, but typical Audi. So above all very effective and stable. In wet conditions it is great, by the way.

Cost Audi

Consumption: 1 in 7.18

Fuel costs: € 373 (Euro 98)

Weight: 1,585 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €69

Insurance: €80

Cost per month: 522

Maintenance forecast

Well, here’s a reason why they’re so cheap these days. They are not so much unreliable, but they are extremely expensive to maintain if you are unlucky. The V8 has a chain and the tensioners sometimes give up the ghost and then have to be replaced and then the block has to be removed (because it is at the back). The V8 also needs some care, so you have almost A8 maintenance costs for an A4 size.

Depreciation forecast Audi S4

The Audi S models are usually depreciation cannons. This is mainly because Audi has sold a lot of them. Neat B5s are just now starting to rise a bit, so it looks like these are at their lowest point. In times when every car has a 2.0 four-cylinder, a 4.2 in an incognito sedan is of course genius, to @dutchdriftking to speak.

Consumption: via Spritmonitor

Fuel price: via united consumers

Insurance: WA Casco, 40 year old person, living in Utrecht, 5 claim-free years, average of a few policies.

Conclusion sporty youngtimer sedan

It’s pretty obvious it’s going to be a 325i or C250. We deliberately left them out of consideration. And actually a bit justified, because the beautiful copies of those two are slightly more expensive. If you’re looking for the outsiders, there’s sure to be some fun.

Above all, choose the car that looks freshest and cleanest, almost regardless of the brand. The Passat 3.2 V6 seems to us to be the most in line with the wishes and requirements for a youngtimer sedan with the Alfa at P2. And a tip from a colleague Reuben: Ruben’s Lexus IS250 is also perfect, it is one of the most reliable cars in the Autoblog Garage!

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

