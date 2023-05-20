A huge budget for a special sporty touring convertible. What are your options then?

Sometimes you have those requests that you think: you will have to deal with it! After all, a luxury problem is still a problem that needs to be solved. You can delve into completely different material and that just makes it a bit difficult. Look, if you are looking for a C-segment hatchback, you can find a lot of information about the points of interest and you can compare the cars well.

In the high segment of open sports cars, this is of course very different. Because you can go on the ship for a huge amount of money, on the beet bridge, so to speak. And that’s exactly what you don’t want. In fact, many people who spend an enormous amount of money on a car usually do not do so to see it go down in depreciation. So is the request from Autoblog reader Robert.

Sporty touring convertible

He currently owns several cars including a BMW 420d, Caterham Super Seven and a Ford Transit Connect. Look, that’s a carefully selected fleet! Robert has worked extremely hard and has had the necessary success. It’s very un-Dutch to say, but congratulations Robert! And it’s great that you make your problem a bit our problem too.

He is looking for a sporty touring convertible to go with it. You should interpret that touring convertible differently than a Saab 900 Convertible or Bentley Continental GTC. It is a convertible for sporty tours, not so much for strolling on the boulevard.

Robert does the daily kilometers with the BMW, the Caterham is for the fun rides and the Ford is for work. The car will therefore be the replacement for the Caterham. It tends towards the ultimate Caterham: a Donkervoort. But other convertibles are also allowed to pass by. As long as you can do nice mountain passes with it. Sporty is allowed, but not necessarily. As long as it has an open roof and does not depreciate too much. In short, what are the options?

You can read the wishes and requirements for a sporty touring convertible in the table below:

Current/Past Cars: BMW 420d GC, Super Seven, Ford Transit Connect Buy / lease: Buy Private business Privately Annual mileage: 5,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: The wish…. Family composition: Wife, no children Preferred Brands / Models: Donkervoort GTO/GTO40 No-go brands / models: No

Donkervoort D8 GTO Premium

€124,950

2013

47,500 km

What is it?

So we don’t have to explain that to you. Still, this is quite a far cry from a Lotus Seven or Caterham. A Pagani is also a far cry from an 1980s Lamborghini. Donkervoorts are surprisingly practical in terms of luggage space. Because there is a decent trunk: 240 liters. That is larger than that of a Ford Ka and Volkswagen Lupo! The engine is of course a wonderfully rumbling five-cylinder with hissing and blowing turbo. Docile driving is also possible, the engine does not feel very tuned, because it is not. The most obvious specification is the ‘Touring’, intended for longer touring trips. This has ‘only’ 340 hp, but that is still a lot at 730 kilograms.

How does it drive?

Magisterial. Look, in principle, that Touring specification looks a bit like fries with chips sauce instead of mayo. You go for an extreme roadster, shouldn’t you have the most extreme? No! A slightly higher weight and slightly lower power still makes for a fast car. In addition, the suspension is designed for slightly less than perfect road surfaces. That is especially nice if you make long journeys. Nevertheless, it remains an intense thoroughbred sports car. It’s certainly no Bentley when it comes to long-distance travel.

Cost Donkervoort D8 GTO

Consumption: 1 in 10* (factory specification)

Fuel costs: €88

Weight: 730 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €16 (yes, really)

Insurance (all risk): € 225

Cost per month: €329

Depreciation Forecast:

Donkervoorts are extremely valuable. If you do not make too many kilometers and keep up with maintenance, you will depreciate very little. It is not even excluded that you can make some profit, even. These cars are very rare. So finding one is already quite difficult.

Maintenance Forecast:

On the one hand, this is not too bad with this special sporty touring convertible. The engine comes from Audi and the Donkervoort is very light. That means that there is no need for 420mm large brake discs. However, it is a very specific car that must be maintained by people who know about it. So it is always more expensive than a regular TT RS Roadster, but then you also have a much more exotic car.

Audi R8 5.2 Spyder quattro (Type 42)

€119,950

2010

45,000 km

What is it?

A Lamborghini with four rings. The Audi R8 is a perfect alternative to a Porsche 911. The dashboard is beautiful, everything works as you would expect and the car can even be used every day. But at the same time it is a thoroughbred mid-engined sports car. Most R8s depreciate hard, especially the V8s with R-Tronic transmission can be found for 50-60 mille. But an R8 V10 with manual gearbox is an absolute rarity and depreciates considerably less. On the contrary.

How does it drive?

Actually, this is heavenly perfection. It’s one of the few cars that can do it all. With the sporty touring convertible you can stroll on the boulevard, tours through Europe, long stretches of the Autobahn, drag races, Touristenfahrten on the Nordschleife: nowhere is the car really out of place. This makes it a perfect car for the holidays. If you give full throttle there is enough swagger, but he can also relax. It is also an Audi and not a Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari or McLaren. This is a disadvantage on the one hand, but it also has advantages. Think of a much larger dealer network and you can ‘slightly’ more incognito through traffic.

Cost Audi R8

Consumption: 1 to 5.5

Fuel costs (premium): €160

Weight: 1,720 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €93

Insurance (all risk): € 270

Cost per month: €523

Maintenance Forecast:

Well, hide, because this is a tough one. It starts with that engine, a 5.2 V10 has a lot of ignition coils and spark plugs. Turns are quite expensive. It is a larger and heavier supercar, so you also have to deal with the maintenance costs. The advantage is that the Audi R8 is built by a manufacturer that is very good at building cars. This is a blessing, especially when it comes to build quality.

Depreciation forecast:

Note: you must have the manual gearbox. They seem to stay around 100,000 euros. A nice copy with few kilometers a little more of course. We see with some brands (Ferrari, Porsche) that the versions with manual gearbox are considerably more expensive. So it will work in that respect. However, the R8 is ‘only’ an Audi and it does not have the same allure as a McLaren, Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Morgan Plus Six

€111,250

2020

7,000 km

What is it?

A purebred Brit with a German heart. The Morgan Plus Six is ​​a very successful combination of old and new. The new part is really new: a very powerful six-in-line from BMW with turbo, which easily propels the car to particularly high speeds. Nevertheless, it is a Morgan through and through, so with that classic appearance. The great thing about this is that you will still have a timeless car for years to come. This is less the case with the Audi in particular. That’s the “old” model. Disadvantage: they are hard to find. In the Netherlands, a few four-cylinder engines are in the budget and to be honest, with 258 hp they are already very smooth. But you want to enjoy yourself for a ton and then you want a six-cylinder.

How does it drive?

Adventurous! The car drives less ancient than the appearance suggests. And secretly Morgan has made quite a few steps forward in recent years. But it’s not so much the absolute performance that impresses, but the way to get there. What is also very nice, this car is also an event if you just drive normally. Due to the low weight and moderate insulation, you get a much better idea of ​​what is happening around you.

Cost Morgan Plus Six

Consumption: 1 in 9

Fuel costs (premium): €98

Weight: 1,075 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance (all risk): € 165

Cost per month: €307

Maintenance Forecast:

Just like with the Donkervoort, you have the advantage of a modern and reliable engine. The B58 is a block that we encounter in many BMWs and the Toyota Supra. You don’t have to expect crazy things from that. For the rest it is a handmade car from England. That can turn out to be interesting.

Depreciation forecast:

Morgan builds a limited number of cars per year. If business is good, they just let the waiting lists go up and in some cases it will take a year or two before you can pick up a new Morgan. This is reflected in the prices of used cars. Those are relatively high, viz. Especially if you don’t drive it too much, the depreciation will be nil. Just look at its predecessors, the Roadster and the Plus 8. They are always very expensive. The disadvantage is that we only found one serious option in Germany and that is still a lot of BPM.

YOLO: Ferrari California

€119,500

2009

50,000 km

What is it?

The baby Ferrari! In principle, this car is made for it. The qualities of the car fit perfectly with what you want to do with it. Nice cruising, occasional sporty driving, long trips and of course the roof can be opened. We have been doubting between the F430 Spider or this one. The California is more of an all-rounder with a much better transmission. The California is a bit more relaxed than an F430: the weight is much higher and you have less power. But there is still plenty of Ferrari oil in the veins of this car.

How does it drive?

Like a Mercedes SL63 AMG who went to the gym to lose weight, not to build muscle. The steering is still Ferrari-fast and the engine is a blast. In fact, when combined with the transmission, it’s a great powertrain. You miss the last two tenths in terms of sportiness compared to an F430 Spider. You can choose from particularly beautiful copies with favorable mileages. With the F430 you are a bit more at the bottom of the range.

Cost Ferrari California

Consumption: 1 to 5.2

Fuel costs (premium): € 170

Weight: 1,735 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €93

Insurance (all risk): € 280

Costs per month: € 543

Maintenance forecast

Good, for a Ferrari. That means maintenance is very expensive, as are the parts. Compared to other Ferraris, it’s not too bad. The DCT transmission does not need to be replaced as often as with Ferraris with an F1 gearbox. That saves a lot. But yes, this is a Ferrari. So you lose a few thousand euros for a turn. And then there should be nothing wrong with it. On the other hand, if you go for maintenance at the dealer, it will make a difference in your resale value. You earn it back in part, not in its entirety.

Depreciation forecast

This is a tricky one. Because quite a few copies have been built and it is the entry-level model. But it’s still always a Ferrari. One with a great sounding engine and an opening roof. That always appeals to the imagination. You won’t be doing a lot of depreciation on it then. Not as you sometimes see happen with an equivalent Aston Martin or Mercedes-Benz.

Conclusion sporty touring convertible:

Go for that Donkervoort. If you don’t think it’s too spartan, just do it. It is not a sporty touring convertible in the classic sense of the word, more of a hardcore toy. But then you have a car with maximum sensations, minimum costs to keep it running and the depreciation is nil. Ideal, right?

