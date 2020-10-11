Politicians also need to relax. A Minister of State from Angela Merkel’s cabinet treats herself to a break on the beach in Sylt. Can you guess who the sporty woman is?

In times of corona politicians are rarely given a breather.

politicians are rarely given a breather. A Minister of State from Angela Merkel’s * cabinet refueled on the beach in Sylt.

refueled on the beach in Sylt. The comments were not long in coming after seeing the picture Instagram posted.

Munich – everyone has to recharge their batteries – also Politician. A Minister of State from the cabinet from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU *) did this at the northernmost point of Germany – on the beach of Sylt.

Dorothee Bär (CSU *), Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for Digitization, had a wonderful day for a beach run. Bär writes: “For decades it has simply been my absolute ‘Happy Place’.”

Dorothee Bär on her Sylt vacation: “Not a single raindrop”

She addresses the current heat wave in Germany: “But I have never had a single raindrop for a whole week, only sunshine at almost 30 degrees, days only on the beach – and a North Sea that was more like a bathtub.”

Bär continues to write and whispers a little: “… as well as nothing but crispbread and tomatoes for dinner (okay – the latter is cheating.”

To do this, Bär uses the hashtags #sychtig #sylt #dieseeineliebe #nordsee #syltfluencer and #nofilterneeded.

Followers celebrate Dorothee Bär on vacation: “Most sporty politician I know”

Her followers congratulate her on her vacation and wish her strength for the tasks ahead. And Bär also receives compliments on her sportiness: “Most sporty politician I know”, writes a follower, what a bear with a Bavarian “Rubbish“Dismisses.

When asked how they are there with their high heels Bär replies: “Suitable for all terrains!” Bär is known for its fashionable accents.

Bear replied in the negative to one question twice: Whether the post is a paid partnership deals (“With whom? Schleswig-Holstein?) and from which manufacturer Sport outfit is (“I really don’t know”). So Bär is not becoming an influencer, but remains loyal to politics. Dem FC Bayern Munich The 42-year-old is also a loyal fan. When she won the final of the Munich soccer club Twitter tweet withdrew, the Minister of State had to record a shit storm *. (cg – * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network.)