Sporty Meeting 2022 will go on stage Saturday 25 June once again in the splendid setting of Grazzano Visconti (PC). As per tradition, all the Sportsters upon their arrival will walk the red carpet and pose for the photo banner created by the photographer Roberto Merlo. A dedicated parking space is provided for all other models and brands of motorcycles; a specific area also for the many HOG members present.

The opening of the event is at 10.00 and admission is free; after the awards ceremony in the early afternoon, the closing will be at 18.00. For the first lucky ones 750 the welcome kit will be available, containing envelope patch 2022 and the material of the participating partners, upon free offer. At the Duecilindri official stand you will find the reprint of the 2021 patch (only 100pcs) and the limited edition SM22 T-Shirts. In the area called Circle in the center of the old courtyard, specials, rarities and preparations by dealers, workshops and collectors will be exhibited; there will be no shortage of stands of the participating technical partners. Among others Parts Europe, Andreani Group International, Metzeler Tires, Rebuffini, MBE, Reparto Sportivo, Wild Hog Italy, 70’s Helmets, ER Exhaust Revolution, Gimi Creations, VPerformance, Ceramic Pro Milano Ovest, Vity’s Design, FG Racing, Jonich Wheels, Rombo di Tuono , Mercury Bikers, 4Dealer, Patch Store and The Grid. Also present were two historical faces of the tricolor custom scene such as Nick Il Conte and Antonio Primavera: the first with the collections “Centounonumeriuno con l’Harley” and the second with the book “The wind in your hair”.

Sporty Meeting has the support of Harley-Davidson Italy: the Italian branch of the Motor Co will provide the prizes for the winners of the six categories of the contest and will be present with a representativewhile the plates will be made by Kustom Family Milan. It will be possible to register for the contest directly on site but until 12.00 and subject to availability of places or upon application via email at info@duecilindri.com Category judges this year are Damiano Roncaglioni (Best Modified), Paolo Cippy Tradati (Best Nostalgic), Andrea Marinoni (Best Paint), Simona Roberto and Chiara Carraro (Best Sporty Lady and Best Girl Style) while the Best Of Show will be decreed by the organizers.