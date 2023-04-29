These are the nicer requests: a sporty fun station for 22,500 euros.

It is perhaps the eternal discussion: are you going for a NICE car or a practical car? Now it depends on your definition of practical and fun. That’s what a colleague thinks @machielvdd everything with a back seat already an MPV. And what’s fun?

Sporty fun station

Barry also struggles with it a bit. He initially had a BMW 320i Touring of the F31 generation. Despite the sober equipment of that car, he was very pleased with it. But when the small came along, Barry found out that F31 isn’t really roomy or practical. Children nowadays come standard with a whole lot of accessories (diaper bag, stroller, camp bed, high chair, etc.) and that all have to fit in the car.

Fortunately, the father-in-law had a solution: a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate. Everything fit in there, but Barry finds it very, very boring. The C180 is also not really spacious. At least, not wide enough. Especially in terms of legroom in the back, it is juicy. In short, don’t we know something nice?

Well, Barry, we think so! Fortunately, Barry helps us on our way a bit. He would like something that is newer and above all a little more modern, especially with a more modern infotainment unit. The car will not be used very much. Barry’s wife goes out with it 3 times a week (40 km at a time), while Barry keeps his condition up by cycling daily. Consumption and kilometers are therefore not of decisive importance.

You can read the wishes and requirements for a sporty fun station in the table below:

Current/Past Cars: Previous cars: Seat Ibiza 2004, BMW 320i F30 sedan. Current cars: Mercedes C180 W204 2013 Touring and a Hyundai i10 2010 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 22,500 (approximately) Annual mileage: 8,000 km Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Couple(m31/v29) with a 10 month old son Preferred Brands / Models: Octavia RS stations in general No-go brands / models: I’m still too young for an SUV When do you want to buy / order the car: When the right one comes along, in about 3 months

Ford Focus ST Estate ST-3 (DYB)

€ 22,595 (Netherlands, universal garage)

2018

100,000 km

What is a Ford Focus ST Wagon?

A fast Ford, but then the station wagon version. The funny thing is that a Ford Focus ST offers more space than a BMW 3 Series Touring. In the budget there is a choice of very late copies from after the facelift. This has its advantages and disadvantages. In principle, you have a fully developed copy with relatively few kilometers. The downside is that you can find a similar car for 10 grand less, older and with more miles on the clock. That again.

How does it drive?

Very very entertaining. At Ford they often have the steering and handling well done and that is also the case with this Focus ST. This is a more fun fun car to drive than a Skoda Octavia. Now we have to say that the difference is not as big as the comments on the internet suggest. An ‘MQB’ Octavia drives quite nicely and later Focuses are excellent all-rounders. The EcoBoost engine is a nice unit, which feels less pinched than the 2.0 TSI in the Octavia (which also has more tuning potential).

Cost Ford Focus ST Wagon

Consumption: 1;11.1

Fuel costs: €119

Weight: 1,240 kg

Motor vehicle tax: 52

Insurance (all risk): € 90

Costs per month: € 261

Maintenance forecast

That is very well done at this sporty fun station! We are talking about a young car with relatively few kilometers. In fact, if you search a bit you can find one with a warranty. It’s just a Focus, so in general it doesn’t make much difference. In addition, the tire sizes and so in 2023 are not very exotic, as are the brakes.

Depreciation forecast

These will depreciate for a while. You also have this model for considerably less, so you can see which way it is going. If we look at previous fast Focus STs, you can see that a neat copy is always worth something. You won’t find an early ST Wagon under 12, so yes, you’re going to write off, but it’s certainly not a bottomless pit.

Seat Leon ST Cupra 290 Connected (5F)

€21,950

2016

90,000 km

What is a Seat Leon ST Cupra 290?

In short, it’s the coolest family car that you can get for the money. And while it’s a cool device, it’s not YOLO. In principle, it is a sister of the Skoda Octavia RS. Only where the Octavia has the engine from the Golf GTI, the Seat Leon Cupra has the engine from the Golf R. And the sper plus the suspension of a Golf GTI Clubsport. This is a serious car with serious hardware, not just a cool badge that happens to have a lot of power. The interior is acceptable, no more than that.

How does it drive?

Very very good, actually. Of course you will notice that the front wheels are driven. They also have to lose almost 300 horsepower. The performance (once the car rolls) is therefore very good. From 100-200 is over in about 14 seconds and that’s standard! But perhaps most importantly is how light-footed the car feels, especially given the space it offers. In short, perhaps the ideal sporty fun station.

Cost Seat Leon ST Cupra 290

Consumption: 1 to 11.82

Fuel costs: €112

Weight: 1,340 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €60

Insurance: €100

Costs per month: € 272

Maintenance forecast

Thick fine. The Seat Leon is basically a fairly modal C-segmenter based on the MQB platform. Parts won’t be a problem for years to come. Prices are great. The 290 always has the DQ381-DSG and is very strong. Manual gearbox is not always great (reverse and clutch). Thermostat also sometimes gives up the ghost.

Depreciation forecast

Surprise: this Seat is not going to depreciate much anymore, we think. Cars like this are hardly made anymore. It is not just a Seat with a large engine. With this car you can seriously compete with the fast guys on the Nordschleife. Even without modifications. Of course it is not certain, but these are really special cars. Keeping original can pay off later, because many copies have been extensively modified.

BMW 328i Gran Turismo High Executive M Sport (F34)

€22,995

2013

120,000 km

What is a BMW 328i Gran Turismo?

If a BMW 3 Series is just too small, this may be an option. It’s a really weird thing anyway. It is in fact a slightly more practical and spacious 3 Series. The car is absolutely not beautiful, but ugly. The thing lacks the absolute luxury experience that the equally ugly 5 Series GT does offer. But if you choose one with M Sport package, it still looks a bit sporty. Not only that, you immediately have the sports seats and a tighter chassis. Does the car also need it, the latter. Is everything negative then? No, because the interior is a bit more spacious and the entry is fractionally easier!

How does it drive?

Like a 3 Series with a permanent roof box. Secretly, the F34 with the M Sport package is not unpleasant. It’s not exactly a sporty car, but it’s quite comfortable and the balance is superb. The eight-speed automatic is also a gem. The 2.0 engine has a lot of power and torque on paper, but the block is a bit drawling in terms of response and delivery. Noise and comfort level is better than the above Seat and Ford. It is not only a class above (D-segment), but also a premium level. The 3 GT is not really a sporty fun station, but one of those cars that happens to appeal.

Cost BMW 328i Gran Turismo

Consumption: 1 to 11.56

Fuel costs: €114

Weight: 1,560 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €85

Insurance: €95

Costs per month: € 294

Maintenance forecast

Well, grab the calculator! In terms of maintenance, it is in principle very bad with the BMW 3 Series of this generation. The car itself is pretty well screwed together. The biggest problem is that N20 engine. The chain tensioners are a very weak point. It is almost so bad that it is actually better to have it carried out preventively. Just make sure you have a 328i and not a 320i and it will chip. The turbo can deliver it fine (300 hp is no problem), but the pistons are absolutely not resistant.

Depreciation forecast

Yes, you’re going to write off a lot. Emotionally, 22,500 grand is a very high amount for a 10-year-old 3 Series that is absolutely not common. So make sure you get it cheap. It’s a BMW, so always in demand. But of the 3 Series, this is the least loved.

YOLO: Skoda Superb Combi HGP Turbo (3T)

€19,999

2012

105,000 km

What is a Skoda Superb Combi V6 HGP?

Yes, for this one you have to search or build one yourself. HGP is a German tuner that builds turbo kits for VW VR6 engines. You mainly see this on cars such as the Volkswagen Golf R32 or the Passat R36. You could also get the Skoda Superb with that 3.6 VR6. There have been a few people who have supplied HGP sealant on the Superb! The great thing is, the 3.6 is not a sporty car, but a so-called Laurin & Klement. They always look like your grandfather configured them. Thanks to the turbo kit, these drive about 460 hp at 0.75 boost. More than sufficient, more is possible, but then you have a larger turbo lag and a higher degree of wear.

How does it drive?

No idea as we’ve never driven it. They are extremely rare. We can of course do the Skoda Superb and this generation drives fine in itself. Definitely not inspiring or anything. The car has four-wheel drive (with Haldex clutch) and can therefore lose its power reasonably well. The car lacks some refinement for its dimensions, but that is also due to the dimensions. This is a good alternative to an E-Class Combi.

Cost Skoda Superb HGP Turbo

Consumption: 1 in 7.5 (estimate)

Fuel costs: € 175

Weight: 1,646 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €85

Insurance: €105

Costs per month: € 365

Maintenance forecast

Yes, this is a thing. HGP is known as a good tuner, but the powertrain is not really prepared for 460 hp. Now you won’t use those horses with every ride, but many parts will wear out faster. Another thing: who will do the maintenance? They can already see you arriving at the Skoda dealer with such a fully equipped VR6. So you will have to find a good specialist who can help you.

Depreciation forecast

This is the eternal question: is a stock car worth more than a tuned one? Annoying. In principle you can do the @ bart1976 patented 1.3 times calculation that also applies to Alpinas. So it’s worth a little more than a standard Superb, but nowhere near the amount you spend for the purchase and installation of such a kit. But for 20 grand? Why not? It is always worth 10 grand for someone who is going to spoon the powertrain into a Golfje. The only ‘drawback’, you have to explain to people what it is. But you can also let the accelerator do the talking by flooring it.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Sporty fun station on 22.5K – Autoblog Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Sporty #fun #station #22.5K #Techzle #Advice