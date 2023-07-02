Bruno Pavani

7/2/2023 – 9:00 am

The football market is busy in this half of 2023. With the end of the European championships, many negotiations are being carried out and some stars are changing leagues.

Saudi teams are pouring billions into the football market since the beginning of 2023;

Crown Prince Mohhamed bin Salmam ascended to power on a promise to modernize the monarchy;

In addition to football, Saudi Arabia also invests in other sports, such as Formula 1.

The Saudi teams are heating up the market. Al Nassr had already taken Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year, and, with billions of dollars to spend, Al Ittihad took Frenchman Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. According to ESPN, the center forward will pocket 400 million euros (R$ 2.1 billion) for two years of contract. On Thursday, the 29th, Portuguese coach Luiz Castro left Botafogo and, at the request of Cristiano Ronaldo, arranged for him to move to Al Nassr.

But, making the country’s League competitive is not the main factor for the Saudis’ investments in these signings. Following the example of Qatar in the 2022 World Cup, the monarchical government is going to use sport as a weapon to enter the international scenario.

Sportwashing is the practice of using sport to place the country on the international stage

Sport as a weapon of international projection

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy. In other words: the Saud family is in charge of the country. Although the king is his father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who currently holds power as prime minister is his son, Mohhamed Bin Salman, who rose to power with the promise of modernizing the country.

The country is famous for disrespecting numerous human rights policies and curbing women’s freedom. It was only in 2019 that they were released to travel without their husband’s permission and in 2018 that they were allowed to drive cars. The country is also one of the countries that most persecute the LGBTQIA+ population, according to Human Rights Watch.

In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi, critical of the country’s government, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Despite this, the government led by the crown prince seeks to pass a more modern image within the international scenario using soft power strategies, which is when a country that does not have a strong military presence seeks influence in other agendas.

“The MBS uses several soft power strategies, such as the presence of Saudi investment funds in several countries, a sustainability agenda, investment in tourism and sport”, pointed out the researcher from the Nucleus of Prospection and International Intelligence at FGV (FGV NPII ) Leonardo Paz.

In addition to sportwashing, focused on sports, there is also greenwashing, which uses the environmental agenda, and pinkwashing, which is the use of the agenda of respect for the LGBTQIA+ population, widely used by Israel.

Saudi Arabia is also investing in Formula 1. Since 2021, the streets of Jeddah have hosted the main category of world motorsport. The stage was criticized by the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who wore a helmet with the flag of the LGBTQIA+ movement in 2021.

Is strengthening the country’s league the focus?

In addition to CR7 and Benzema, other stars such as Kanté, Koulibaly and Mendy left Chelsea for Saudi football. However, the focus on the domestic league is just one of the strategies of the MBS government involving football.

In 2021, the traditional English club Newcastle United was bought by the Saudi investment fund for 300 million pounds (R$ 1.8 billion) and, for the journalist, football researcher and author of the book “The club’s production: power, business and community in football” Irlan Simões, investment in the English club should be the Saudi government’s priority.

“I believe more in the longevity of the Newcastle United project than in this super investment in the domestic league. I think it’s unlikely to last very long. The programmatic document of this Saudi government is Saudi Vision 2030 and the internal league has less impact than you having Newcastle win several Champions League”, he said.

For him, this rise of Saudi football should not bother the main European championships, which should continue to be the main showcase for top-level players in the world.

There is no interest in regulating the mechanism

Although there are some mechanisms, such as financial fair play, which prevent clubs from spending disorderly, they do not work as they should even in Europe. An example is the European champion Manchester City, which is accused by UEFA and the Premier League for violating the rule, but which has not been punished so far. For Simões, there should also be no interest in punishing Saudi teams for these expenses.



“The big problem with these attempts to create a regulatory mechanism is that football works in several spheres with certain levels of internal autonomy. It would have to be at Fifa level, but why would it worry about something that is basically harming European football? Nobody wants to get in the way of a country so interested in pouring money into the entire football supply chain. Players earn a lot from it, managers and sponsors too, ”she explained.

In the same sense, the researcher believes that the lack of respect for human rights in the country will not be a problem for business to continue happening.

"They won't worry if the country is more open about the rights of the LGBTQIA+ population, they won't worry if the country attacks Muslims, with none of that. What is certain is that FIFA does everything to ensure that there are no political manifestations in its competitions. The idea is to shield the football business from this type of political manifestation and not recognize them as legitimate", he concluded.
























