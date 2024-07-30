Information was released by Marcelo Barreto; presenter stated that they are fine and that it is a normal procedure

The team of journalists of SporTVfrom Grupo Globo, who is in Paris (France) to cover the 2024 Olympic Games, left the studio where the programs are recorded on the night of Monday (June 29, 2024) due to a bomb threat.

The information was released by presenter Marcelo Barreto during the program “It’s Paris”. According to the journalist, everyone is “good” It is “safe”.

“I had gone out to dinner between an entry [ao vivo] and other […] but when I came back, I was stopped here at the gate. They said there was a bomb threat”said the journalist.

Barreto explained, however, that the procedure is normal, and that not always when there is a bomb threat alert is it actually an explosive object.

“When we talk about a bomb threat here, it could be a lost object, a backpack that someone forgot. There is no way to avoid this procedure. They call the bomb squad truck and they come and analyze it.”he stated.

The location, near the Trocadero – a tourist attraction in Paris – is used as a studio by several broadcasters from different countries. All of them had to evacuate the location. No explosions were recorded. In the video, police officers can be seen at the scene.