Sportswear | Super-rich Saudi Arabia hires superstars with fabulous salaries for their mannequins: “It’s a form of propaganda”

In recent weeks, several famous soccer players have moved to the Saudi Arabian soccer league. The state leadership has a plan to conquer the sports world. Human rights organizations and researchers call it sports washing.

Christian Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. For example, these star players have moved to the Saudi Arabian football league in the last six months.

Ronaldo’s move at the turn of the year was the first, and during the summer transfer window, new players moving to Saudi Arabia have hit the headlines almost every day. In addition to the previous ones, at least Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) and Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) transfers have been confirmed.

Several sources say that Chelsea too Édouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech continue their careers in Saudi Arabia. In addition, at least Liverpool are possibly moving to the country Roberto Firminoof FC Internazionale Marcelo Brozović and Chelsea Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Almost every transfer repeats the same pattern. A well-known player past the peak of his career gets one last chance to make huge amounts of money – even significantly more than before.

For example, Benzema’s salary is said to be 100 million euros per season, Ronaldo’s 200 million.

Several Saudi Arabian football clubs are connected to the country’s administration. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is controlled by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PIF recently became the main owner of the four biggest clubs in the country’s football league: Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.

International stars have moved specifically to these clubs. For example, Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr, Benzema for Al-Ittihad.

In addition to its own league, the influence of the Saudi Arabian state also extends to European football. PIF owns 80 percent of Newcastle, which plays in the English Premier League. A year ago the club’s third kit made headlineswhich resembled the kit of the Saudi Arabian national team.

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy formally headed by a king Salman. In practice, however, Crown Prince bin Salman is in charge of the country’s affairs in an autocratic manner.

Bin Salman has a plan to revolutionize Saudi Arabian sports and spread his power.

“ “It’s comprehensive sportswear, which is a form of propaganda.”

Karim Benzema greeted the fans of his new club Al-Ittihad in June.

American magazine According to The Athletic Saudi Arabia aims to organize 25 World Cup events by 2030.

In early June, golf’s PGA Tour, the European Tour, or DP World Tour, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) entered into an agreement to combine the tours’ commercial operations and rights into a new, for-profit company.

Newly was reportedthat the tennis federation ATP will possibly start cooperating with Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, the Saudi Arabian administration says the reason for the plans is to create investment opportunities, improve public health and develop sports infrastructure.

Human rights organizations Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch see it differently: it’s about sports laundering, i.e. using sports to improve Saudi Arabia’s reputation, which is tarnished by human rights violations and inequality.

Docent of media culture at the University of Tampere and Riistopolo World Cup in Qatar author of the book Sami Kolamo agrees.

“It’s comprehensive sportswear, which is a form of propaganda,” he sums up.

One worrying feature of sports washing or soft power use is that it is followed by hard power use, i.e. human rights violations, for example.

“If the state is well networked, it often silences criticism,” states Kolamo.

“ “It would be good if people were aware of Saudi Arabia’s way of building world power through sports.”

Sami Kolamo, docent of media culture at the University of Tampere.

That is exactly what Saudi Arabia is striving for. The country is the largest oil producer in the Middle East. With oil sales and international sports events, it tries to create good relations with Europe, so that the leadership of the states would not necessarily pay attention to its harsh use of power.

The list of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia is long. Human rights activists and those critical of the regime are imprisoned, and the death penalty is used in the country.

Saudi Arabia restricts women’s rights, and being a member of a sexual or gender minority can result in the death penalty.

The country is also involved in the ongoing war in Yemen, which is one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world.

Terrestrial the plan to take over the sports world is linked to the wishes of the citizens. The population of Saudi Arabia is young: 70 percent of the population is under the age of 35. In addition, the country is full of football fans. The state tries to keep them happy by importing international superstars.

“But the flip side is that they [Saudi-Arabian hallinto] don’t want to be questioned. This year, more people have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for criticizing the regime than ever before. The people can [jalkapallossa] whatever you want, but you must not question the state”, stated the professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema Business School Simon Chadwick For The Athletic.

The biggest names in football have huge followers on social media. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo has almost 600 million followers on Instagram and Karim Benzema has over 70 million followers. Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram.

“ “I don’t see that Saudi Arabian owners and investors are football romantics.”

According to Kolamo, the huge number of followers plays an important role in Saudi Arabia’s strategy. When superstars like Ronaldo present their club’s stadium or the local landscape on social media, a positive image of the state spreads around the world in an instant.

“We don’t know what kind of contracts they have signed. But you could imagine that there are deals of this type, that you need to spread a positive image of Saudi Arabia on social media,” says Kolamo.

How about what should Finnish football fans think about star transfers to Saudi Arabia?

Kolamo has one message for them.

“It would be good if people were aware of Saudi Arabia’s way of building world power through sports. I don’t see the Saudi Arabian owners and investors as football romantics, rather they exploit the sport.”