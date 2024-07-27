Sportswear has long been the fashion trend, and it has been reinforced by the arrival of the Olympic Games, which opened on Friday on the River Seine, one of the most emblematic spots in Paris.

In their gala attire, 10,500 athletes from 206 countries seeking to raise the name of their nation paraded as if it were Paris Fashion Week.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the opening did not take place in a stadium, but in the open air, demonstrating that the City of Light is ready to witness a catwalk of sporting talent and “sporty & chic” style.

Below, we explore the biggest trends for this Olympic season.

Starting with tennis, known for its elegance and precision, it has brought trends that stand out for their simplicity. A classic polo shirt and a pleated skirt are the base to complement with a pair of sneakers and a tweed jacket, or a tight-fitting sports dress with cowboy boots and a leather jacket.

As for basketball, loose, sleeveless jerseys and Jordan sneakers add energy and dynamism to everyday outfits, pairing them with classic tailoring pieces.

The delicacy and femininity of swimming and gymnastics are transferred to the casual style of the ladies with full suits and satin bodysuits in shades of blue that honor the fluidity of water.

Fencing minimalism conquers street looks with fitted jackets and trousers.

Finally, the strength and boldness of boxing meets the season’s trends with wide, elasticated-waist shorts, as well as training tops with asymmetrical details, sweatshirts and hooded parkas.