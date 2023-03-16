Sportswear | Saudi Arabia spends a lot of money to clean up its reputation

Saudi Arabia is gradually becoming a big factor in international sports. The country’s sports investments also concern women, whose improved status arouses conflicting comments. “Something is rotten.”

Formula 1 -cars will once again be racing on the Jeddah street circuit in Saudi Arabia this weekend. It is the third time that the F1 circus has stopped in Saudi Arabia and there is no end in sight.

F1 is one of the most coveted sports in Saudi Arabia. There is an agreement on the competitions until 2030. In fact, Saudi Arabia would have liked to buy the entire F1 circus. According to the news agency Bloomberg, 20 billion dollars (about 18.4 billion euros) were put on the table, but no deals were made.

Read more: Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia tried to buy Formula 1 for as much as 20 billion dollars

Valtteri Bottas will race at the Jedda street circuit this weekend. The picture is from last season’s race.

However, the F1 races are held there. Initially, the race will be held in Jeddah, but towards the end of the contract period, the plan is to race in the new sports and entertainment center of Qiddiya, where a motor racing track will also be built.

Qiddiya is one of the spearheads of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a multi-billion euro project that includes much more than sports. The size of the area is stated to be 2.5 times that of Disney World.

In addition to the motor track, there will be a 40,000-seat football stadium for the sports crowd, where Cristiano Ronaldo represented by Al-Nassr will play their home matches in the future. Perhaps the most unique part of Qiddiya is the “women’s sports center” – whether this indicates that the other areas are only for men remains to be seen.

Qiddiya however, it’s just the prelude, as the $500 billion project in Neom’s new megacity will also bring winter sports to Saudi Arabia. In addition to year-round skiing opportunities, an artificial lake over three kilometers long, luxury hotels and villas will be built in Neomin Trojena.

It is also planned to organize international sports competitions in the area. The country has already received the 2029 Asian Winter Games to organize. Trojena is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Trojena has been heavily criticized as a nonsensical project for environmental reasons, among other things, but not everyone agrees. For example, a British one focused on events Time Out -media’s Saudi Arabia section, the project is praised already in the title: a fantastic mountain destination.

Read more: Saudi Arabia is building a billion-dollar city in the desert for the Winter Games

Several Behind Saudi Arabia’s sports efforts is the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which finances much more than sports. PIF is considered the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund with assets of more than 500 billion euros.

The PIF has named directors, but the fund is said to be owned directly by the country’s ruler, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in control.

Dustin Johnson plays on the Liv Golf tour, funded by the Saudi Arabian investment fund PIF.

PIF owns, among others, Qiddiya, Newcastle, which plays in the Premier League, and the Liv Golf tour, which shook the golf world, where players are awarded unprecedentedly large bonuses. In addition, PIF is a co-owner in the Neom project.

of Saudi Arabia women also play a big role in the rise of sports, as the country now appears as a supporter of women’s sports. In Finland, the issue came up especially when Rosa Lappi-Seppälä was selected as the head coach of the Saudi Arabian women’s national football team.

The country also operates in international sports arenas. The International Football Federation (FIFA) approved the Saudi Arabian Tourism Authority as a sponsor of next summer’s Women’s World Cup. The football federations of the organizing countries, Australia and New Zealand, were not asked about the issue and the issue is still being wringed.

In addition to sponsorship, Saudi Arabia wants to organize international women’s sports events. Among other things, Saudi Arabia is competing to host the 2026 women’s Asian soccer tournament.

The Saudi Arabian women’s futsal team (green shirts) participated in the GCC Games in the Middle East last year.

Anu-Eerika Viljanen

Is it so the status of women has also improved within the country? The answer is unequivocally yes, says Finland’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen.

“The changes have been so significant. The direction of development is excellent, although there is certainly still a lot of work to be done, as in many other countries, in fact all countries, to improve their human rights situation,” Viljanen says.

“The journey, what has come and where we are going, I would give it a lot of credit. The reforms that have been made in a few years have otherwise taken decades.”

Viljanen emphasizes that it is almost impossible to get accurate information about the development of women’s situation if you do not follow the change on the ground. According to him, it is specifically about the speed of changes.

“The depth, scope and speed of societal changes are significant.”

As one measure of change, he uses the share of Saudi women in the workforce: it is now 37 percent, while the goal by 2030 was 30.

“There are women in working life at all levels and in all positions, both in the public and private sectors,” says Viljanen.

Human rights organizations remind that although several changes have been made in Saudi Arabia in recent years, such as ending the driving ban for women and applying for official documents such as a passport without a husband’s permission, a male guardian must still be asked for permission to marry, among other things.

The minimum age for getting married has now been set at 18, which the country is praised for.

Frank Johansson

Executive Director of Amnesty’s Finland Department Frank Johansson also admits that reforms have taken place, but in his opinion there is still another side to the coin.

“If there is such a situation that three ordinary Saudi Arabian women who have received prison sentences of 15, 34 and 45 years after talking about women’s rights on Twitter, something is rotten. We can’t talk about the situation getting better,” says the director of Amnesty’s Finnish department Frank Johansson.

At the same time, Johansson reminds that all reforms, even small ones, are a good thing and that one good thing is the access of Saudi Arabian women to sports.

“Of course it’s a good thing if women can do gymnastics, swim, play football or whatever. It does not remove the fact that the country’s basic structures are still strongly discriminatory against women,” says Johansson.

“Is it progress when women get to play football, if at the same time a person who talks about women’s rights on Twitter gets a 34-year sentence and is slapped with a travel ban of the same length if he is released at some point.”

Why Saudi Arabia invests so heavily in sports? Quote from the website of the Embassy of Finland in Saudi Arabia:

“The country continues to implement its extensive Saudi Vision 2030 reform and investment program with the aim of reducing dependence on oil and the petrochemical industry and expanding the base of its economy.”

Sports, getting sports rights, has its own part here. The country is seeking, among other things, the men’s 2030 World Cup with a joint application with Greece and Egypt. The biggest goal is organizing the Olympic Games.

Another reason for sports betting is according to human rights organizations, sportswear. The country’s human rights situation and the position of women in particular cannot stand the light of day. Investing in sports events brings positive publicity to Saudi Arabia.

A good example of this success was when the World Heavyweight Championship match was played in Jeddah last fall. British striker under the match From Anthony Joshua was asked to comment on the case mentioned by Johansson too, where a woman who commented on Twitter received a 34-year prison sentence.

“I’m here to enjoy myself and enjoying positive things. Don’t focus on anything negative. I’ve had fun,” Joshua told the news agency AFP.